This story was originally published and last updated .
Do you know who loves wires? Nobody. Long gone are the days of headphones being tethered to your phone, and more recently to one another. Truly wireless earbuds, once the exception, are now one of the hottest trends in the wireless industry.
The names of the companies that produce the best sellers are familiar ones — Apple, Google, Jabra, Sony, and Samsung. For lesser known competitors to earn your attention, they need to either offer a similar product for a lower price, or raise the bar by offering more features for the same price.
The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro take the harder route by opting for the latter. While the moniker “Pro” is thrown around a lot these days in tech marketing, the PowerBuds Pro offer an impressive set of specs and features worthy of the name and suited to their audience — discerning professionals.
The features expected to justify their $149.99 price point are all present: Epic battery life (9 hours of consecutive use, 30 hours with the case), active noise cancellation (up to 40db, with 4 different modes), IP55 dust and water protection, LCP liquid crystal diaphragms (yes, the same technology used in Sony’s WH-1000MX3 headphones), automatic in-ear detection, and customizable controls (with a real, pressure sensitive button, on each stem).
Additionally, their exceptional fit and finish and an overall sense of quality matches the expectations set by their price. The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro also offer features particularly appealing to Android users: Google's fast pair connectivity, tethered Google Assistant support, and charging via USB Type-C.
Setting the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro apart from their peers are some unique features. For instance, the earbuds have an integrated accelerometer that actively monitors the angle of your cervical spine and prompts you to adjust your sitting position, encouraging you to correct any bad habits you've picked up while working from home.
They can also automatically monitor volume levels being played through the earbuds in real-time and provide recommendations to help you protect your eardrums. The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro can even offer up suggestions for how much you can listen at certain volumes throughout the week, per the WHO's Making Listening Safe guidelines.
When paired with the Zepp fitness app, the buds offer real-time heart rate monitoring and will even alert you if they sense a dangerously elevated pulse, thus providing accurate exercise heart rate data without sacrificing comfort. They also can automatically detect when the wearer begins running and start to track pertinent information without having to initiate a workout session.
Any tech purchase is a personal choice, as the features that matter most to you are a matter of your preference. If you find this description of the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro to be compelling enough to drive you to learn more, then check them out here.
In celebration of the Amazfit Powerbuds Pro going on sale today, you can actually win a pair when you play the Amazfit Racer game on your mobile device. Good luck!
- Buy:
- Amazfit PowerBuds Pro — $149.99
Comments