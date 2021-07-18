In its typical fashion, OnePlus has started to talk about its upcoming products that are being announced on July 22. This time it's not about the Nord 2, it's the Buds Pro, and they seem all set to compete with the AirPods Pro.

In an interview with CNET, Kinder Liu (OnePlus' head of research and development) reveals that the buds will have "adaptive noise cancellation" that will be able to cancel up to 40dB of noise. Like the AirPods Pro, they also seem to have a force sensor on the stem to toggle between noise-canceling modes.

OnePlus' previous attempt at making truly wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z

Unsurprisingly, they also support Warp Charge, where a 10-minute charge will power the earbuds for 10 hours. There's support for wireless charging, too but it's not too Warp-y (2W speeds only). As for the battery backup, OnePlus promises 28 hours of total playback with ANC on and 38 with ANC off — we don't know how long the earbuds will last on a single charge.

Fans of matte black rejoice as the colorway has been confirmed, but we might see more. The Buds Pro will also feature some degree of water and dust resistance and support for iOS with the help of the HeyMelody app.

For what it's worth, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, who has now moved on to work on his own startup called Nothing, is also all set to release a pair of ANC truly wireless earbuds (wanna bid for them?) in a matter of days. It'll be interesting to see how they stack up against each other, and the rest of the competition.