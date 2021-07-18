Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week is a strange one, where I have a couple of premium games in the mediocre section. Both XCOM 2 Collection and Trials of Mana are substandard ports, both missing controller support, begging the question of why they are priced so high. I also have the release for Punishing: Gray Raven, a highly-polished gacha game that is brought down by its greedy gambling system. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

7 Billion Humans

7 Billion Humans comes from Tomorrow Corporation, the same developer behind Little Inferno and Human Resource Machine. Much like those two titles, this is a quirky indie game. More accurately, this is a puzzle game where you'll interact with a computer comprised of humans, essentially offering a unique puzzler themed around simple programming concepts. Best of all, this is a premium release, and the touch controls are great, making for a great port despite the fact it's only just now landed on Android four years after the iOS release.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Rabisco

Rabisco combines a couple of genres into one. So you can expect plenty of Sokoban mechanics where you'll push and pull boxes to reach a goal, but you'll also fly around like a game of Flappy Wings. There are over 100 levels to explore, and since the controls work so well, this is a game that's pretty fun to play. Sure, it isn't doing too much that's new, but it's still fun, and that's what counts.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Roterra Extreme - Great Escape

Roterra Extreme is an enjoyable puzzle game where you'll shift tiles in each puzzle to make it to your goal. Basically, there's a path you need to follow, but once you hit a dead end, you have to figure out how to create a connection to your path by flipping surrounding tiles. Some puzzles take a good bit of trial and error, but this is what makes the game enjoyable, the fact you won't breeze through this in one sitting. You can expect eight hours of gameplay, spread across 35 levels. There are also no ads or timers. This is a game you can actually relax with as you solve its puzzles.

Monetization: free/ no ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Antiyoy Online

Antiyoy Online is the latest strategy game from Yiotro, the same developer behind Vodobanka and Bleentoro. This release is the online version of the original Antiyoy, allowing players an easy way to play the strategy title with friends. Keep in mind this is a beta release, so there are bugs, but the developer is currently working through them. So if you'd like an early look at what Antiyoy Online has to offer as far as its online playability is concerned, now's a good time to check it out before the official release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redux

Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redux is just that, a new polished-up version created from the original Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk. This is a story-driven first-person shooter, and now that it's been re-polished for 2021, it's easily one of the better games from AGaming+. Best of all, this is a premium release that's currently on sale for only $1, so there's no reason not to check it out. It's cheap, and it's fun.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Prison Run and MiniGun

Prison Run and MiniGun is the latest platformer from Quantized Bit. This is a puzzle-platformer, so it's not as fast-paced as Mission Ammunition or Hot Guns, but this slowness lends itself well to a puzzle-based genre. As you would expect, you'll platform your way to victory by hunting down solutions to the many obstacles blocking your path. All in all, if you dig puzzle platformers, this is a solid effort, though the ads can get annoying. Too bad there is no way to pay to remove them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

32 Secs: Traffic Rider

32 Secs: Traffic Rider is a flashy auto-runner where you'll dodge obstacles as a futuristic motorbike driving across the many lanes of a highway. The visuals are pretty good, though the gameplay feels stiff, making it clear you're playing a lane-based auto-runner. Honestly, there's nothing here we haven't seen a thousand times, though the game is pretty polished, so if you're looking for a casual timewaster, this could fit the bill. Just keep an eye out for in-app purchases. They are a little too lofty for such a simple game. Luckily they are easily avoided.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $32.99

Move the Dice

Move the Dice is a casual puzzle game where you'll flip dice in order to solve each stage's puzzle. While this is a simple game, it's totally free and absent of ads and in-app purchases. So if you're looking for something simple to pass the time, there's no harm in checking out Move the Dice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

XCOM 2 Collection

Android Police coverage: The XCOM 2 Collection is now available on Android, complete with all DLC

XCOM 2 Collection is basically the definitive edition of the popular strategy game, and so it includes all four DLC packs. Sadly the game is tough to play on phones because the UI is so small, and tablets aren't the best either since physical controllers aren't supported. Worst of all, device support is extremely limited since the game is so demanding, and while unsupported phones/tablets may be able to run the game, there's a chance they won't do so optimally. Crashes are also an issue. All around, XCOM 2 Collection costs way too much for how sloppy and limited the port feels, which is why I've listed the title under the mediocre section, as much as it pains me. I expect full games for $25, not cut-down and buggy versions that are missing important functionality.

Monetization: $24.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Trials of Mana

Android Police coverage: Trials of Mana lands on Android a day early, but something's missing

Trials of Mana is a remake of the old Super Famicom action RPG of the same name, now with 3D graphics. Sadly Square has seen fit to remove controller support, forcing everyone to play with the awful touch controls. Square basically acknowledges most players won't be able to play with these shoddy touch controls in this highly reactive action RPG, and so auto-play has been shoved into the game just so people can actually play. For $24, I expect better, and so should you. This is a lazy port that is awful to control. You'll be better off playing on a PC or a console, which is why this game is in the mediocre section. It's simply not worth the price for what you actually get, just like XCOM 2. Square is also notorious for not supporting its premium games, so this purchase is a gamble because of that fact alone.

Monetization: $23.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Punishing: Gray Raven

Android Police coverage: A new gacha game is coming to take down Genshin Impact

Punishing: Gray Raven is a highly-polished action RPG, similar to the polish in Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, though this game is not open world, so expect levels similar to Honkai's setup. You see, Genshin raised the bar when it comes to mobile games, thanks to its exemplary graphics, and so Punishing: Gray Raven is a fresh gacha game that's also trying to hit that high bar of impressive graphics and polish. While I'm no so sure it succeeds in this endeavor, if you're big into collecting waifus in games that offer impressive graphics, then you'll probably enjoy Punishing: Gray Raven. Still, the monetization is based around gambling mechanics, which really ruins what could have been a fun ARPG.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Kingdom: The Blood Pledge

Kingdom: The Blood Pledge is a generic MMORPG, and it contains auto battling. That's right, the game plays itself, outright admitting that the gameplay isn't worth experiencing. It just exists to soak up money as an annoyance people can pay to speed through. All of the expected cash-grab mechanics are here, including PvP, where the whales can show off how they waste their money. And honestly, the graphics stink, so if you're looking to waste money on a F2P MMORPG, there are better options.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dark Fantasy

Dark Fantasy is labeled as a high-quality RPG. It's anything but. The graphics are lackluster, and the animations are stiff. All around, the game lacks polish, though its descriptions sure would like you to think otherwise. The game plays itself too, so there isn't much to do other than sort through your notifications like an idle game, which is what this boils down to. It's unpolished and too simple, and it's also monetized horribly, plus it's packed with ads. This is what's known as a lazy cash grab.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Aotu World - Hatsune Miku Crossover Event

Aotu World is a strategy game, somewhat similar to Disgaea or Final Fantasy Tactics, but it's sporting cartoony graphics like Splatoon. In reality, this is a gacha game, because of course, it is. This is why the gameplay requires no skill. You either breeze through or get stuck having to grind. Sure, you can pay tons of money to gamble for more characters that might get you past that grind, but unless you're an addict, gambling is rarely fun. It's the latest in a long line of auto-battle gachas, and it's easily skipped as yet another greedy game with no point.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.