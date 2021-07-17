Google's next chapter in design language, Material You, is its most personal, customizable one yet. A bunch of apps have already picked up dynamic theming, and Tasker is the latest one to jump on the bandwagon.

The most recent beta update automatically changes the interface colors based on your wallpaper, but that's not all: You can even use those Material You colors and implement them in your own Tasker project. This could come in pretty handy if you're looking to add a dash of color to your regular workflows.

If you're already a part of the beta program on the Google Play Store, you should have already received the 5.13.0 update. But if you're not, you can directly grab it from APK Mirror. Enabling Material You theming is as simple as heading over to Preferences > UI > Theme > Material You. It goes without saying, but you'll need to be on Android 12 to see the dynamic theming in action.

That's not all that's new with the update, though. There are a bunch of fixes and improvements, and you can check out the complete changelog here.