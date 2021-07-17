Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have an app that can supposedly test if your device is water-resistant, a new release that offers GitHub's feed in a simple and readable space, plus a popular Markdown note app that's finally made its way from PC to Android. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Apps

Water Resistance Tester

Android Police coverage: App claims to test your phone's water resistance without a plunge

Water Resistance Tester is an app designed to help people figure out if their device is still water-resistant, or at least that's the claim. So far, reviews are positive, with reports that taking out the sim tray triggers the app, as well as cracked screens, just as one would expect. It's unknown precisely how this app works outside of the claim it tests the pressure inside of the device, and this app doesn't offer any guarantees, so it's not like you'll be able to use this release as irrefutable evidence should your manufacturer refuse to honor your warranty. Still, people seem to like Water Resistance Tester, so at the very least, it's an interesting app to mess around with.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Gimmick - a beautiful feed for GitHub

Have you ever wanted to view your GitHub feed through a simple and intuitive app? Well, now you can, thanks to the release for Gimmick, a fresh app that offers a clean and efficient way to view your GitHub feed. This is a free release, so anyone can take it for a spin, and since GitHub's official app lacks this feed, I'm sure more than a few people will find this release pretty helpful.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Obsidian

Obsidian is a folder-based note app that works with plain text Markdown files. So if you're big into creating notes using Markdown and are looking for a way to create a structured knowledge base with simplicity, Obsidian is a good choice. You can sync files with a built-in function, or you can choose to use your favorite cloud storage solution. Amazingly this app compares to the PC version, so if you're already within the Obsidian ecosystem, then you're going to want to pick this up.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

AppDash: Tag, sort and backup

AppDash: Tag, sort and backup offers all kinds of details about your apps, should you ever need this info. You can also use this app to back up your apps as well as tag all of your apps if you're the sort that loves to categorize everything. Of course, like most backup apps, root is recommended so that you can do full backups that include OBBs. Keep in mind this release is in early access, so expect a few rough corners as things develop.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $16.99

Learn music theory with Sonid

Learn music theory with Sonid is a music education app designed to teach music theory through fun lessons. It's beginner-friendly, though it does contain ads unless you subscribe ($2.99 a month), and these ads can ruin a lesson since they can interrupt practice. Still, if you're looking for an entry point to learn all about music theory, and if you're willing to subscribe, there's a lot to like about this beginner-friendly release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $10.99

Reason

Reason is a social podcast app, and so this release is designed around user interaction, such as conversing about podcasts. Ideally, this creates a space where it's easy to find what you like since you can dive into a discussion about the podcasts that pique your interest. It's Facebook for podcasts, so if that sounds interesting to you, grab the install below. At the very least, the app is totally free to use, so it won't hurt to take a look if you're curious.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Azuki

Azuki is a brand new manga app on the Play Store, but unlike most manga apps, all of the content contained within is fully licensed. This means you'll have to pay for it, which you'll do through a subscription. Luckily you can try the app for 30 days for free, and if you like what you see, then you can choose to pay $4.99 monthly to read some sweet, sweet manga.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

HoYoLAB

If you're a big fan of Genshin Impact or any of the other titles from miHoYo Limited, then this is the app for you. Basically, HoYoLAB is a one-stop-shop for all news from miHoYo Limited, which chiefly revolves around Genshin. So if you love the game so much that you require all news immediately while also requiring a place to discuss this news, then HoYoLAB should be right up your alley.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MLB AR

MLB AR comes from T-Mobile, and it's an augmented reality app where you can watch the 2019 Home Run Derby through AR, allowing many different angles of view. Why T-Mobile waited two years to release an app to watch a sporting event from 2019, I have no idea, but it's here all the same, so if you're interested in seeing the new angles from which you can view this event, now you can. At the very least, the app is free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Mevo Multicam

Mevo Multicam is a tie-in app from Logitech. Specifically, this is the app for Logitech's Mevo streaming cameras, and so you can use this app to control those cameras while also easily adjusting their settings, all from the comfort of your Android device. There's even an audio mixer included, so you can adjust your sound on the fly, which can come in really handy while streaming, especially if you live in a noisy environment.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

