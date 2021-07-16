This story was originally published and last updated .
-
Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.
July 16
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Animation, Comedy, Family, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 16 (HBO Max) | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Eric Bauza, Zendaya, Bob Bergen, Gerald 'Slink' Johnson
How to Deter a Robber
Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Vanessa Marano, Leah Lewis, Chris Mulkey, Gabrielle Carteris, Abbie Cobb, Sonny Valicenti, Benjamin Papac, Jonah Ray, Nikki Crawford
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Die in a Gunfight
Romance, Action | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Diego Boneta, Alexandra Daddario, Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia Damude, John Ralston, Michelle Nolden
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Gunpowder Milkshake
Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 14 | IMDb
Starring: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Freya Allan, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson
Out of Death
Crime, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Jaime King, Bruce Willis, Lala Kent, Tyler Jon Olson, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, Megan Leonard, Kayla Eva, Oliver Trevena
Sublet
Comedy, Drama, Romance, LGBTQ | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 (limited) | IMDb
Starring: John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Crashing Through the Snow
TV Movie, Comedy, Family, Romance | Streaming: July 10 | IMDb
Starring: Amy Acker, Warren Christie, Summer H. Howell, Erik Athavale, Kristian Bruun, Andrea del Campo, Brooke Nevin
Gunda
Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: December 11 (limited), April 16 (wide?) | IMDb
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Victor Kossakovsky
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Joshua Zeman
Great White
Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Katrina Bowden, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tatjana Marjanovic, Jason Wilder, Tim Kano
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
A Quiet Place Part II
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb
Starring: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Fear Street Part Three: 1666
Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd
The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home
Documentary, Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Kendall Whelpton, Vera Whelpton, Brian Murray, Cory Heinzen, Richel Stratton, Jennifer Heinzen, John Huntington
July 9
Black Widow
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 9 (Disney+) | IMDb
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, James McGrath
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb
Starring: Mike Epps, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb, Tyrin Turner, Andrew Bachelor, Deon Taylor, Corey Harrell, Katt Williams
How I Became a Superhero
Fantasy, Mystery, Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Pio Marmaï, Leïla Bekhti, Vimala Pons
Running Against the Wind
Drama | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Mikias Wolde, Ashenafi Nigusu, Joseph Reta Belay, Samrawit Desalegn, Genene Alemu, Yemariam Melkamu
The One And Only Dick Gregory
Documentary | Streaming: July 4 @ 9pm ET/PT (Showtime) | IMDb
Starring: Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Lena Waithe, Harry Belafonte, Dave Chappelle, Dick Gregory
Fear Street Part Two: 1978
Horror | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Chiara Aurelia, Gillian Jacobs, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Drew Scheid, Kiana Madeira
Meander
Drama, Horror, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb
Starring: Gaia Weiss, Peter Franzén, Romane Libert, Frédéric Franchitti, Corneliu Dragomirescu, Eva Niewdanski
A Nightmare Wakes
Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 6 | IMDb
Starring: Alix Wilton Regan, Giullian Gioiello, Claire Glassford, Philippe Bowgen, Lee Garrett
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Son
Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 8 | IMDb
Starring: Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
July 2
The Tomorrow War
Action, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Mathews, Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Trong
Werewolves Within
Comedy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | YouTube
Long Story Short
Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng, Dena Kaplan, Noni Hazlehurst
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Comedy, Romance | Streaming: June 29 | IMDb
Starring: Bailee Madison, Michael Evans Behling, April Telek, Lillian Doucet-Roche, Richard Harmon
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
First Date
Comedy, Crime, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Tyson Brown, Shelby Duclos, Jesse Janzen, Nicole Berry, Ryan Quinn Adams, Brandon Kraus, Angela Barber, Dave Reimer, Samuel Ademola
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Let Us In
Family, Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Makenzie Moss, Sadie Stanley, Mackenzie Ziegler, Siena Agudong, O’Neill Monahan, Tobin Bell
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Felix and the Treasure of Morgäa
Family, Adventure, Animation | Streaming: June 25 (late or limited availability?) | IMDb
Starring: Karine Vanasse, Gabriel Lessard, Guy Nadon, Marc Labrèche, Antoine Durand, Tristan Harvey, Éveline Gélinas, Catherine Proulx-Lemay, Frédéric Desager
Limbo
Drama | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb
Starring: Amir El-Masry, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
America: The Motion Picture
Action, Comedy, History, Animation, Fantasy | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg
Audible
Documentary | Streaming: July 1 (Netflix) | IMDb
Starring: Amaree McKenstry-Hall
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Documentary, Music | Streaming: July 2 (Hulu) | IMDb
Starring: Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Jackson, Chris Rock, Tony Lawrence, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Abbey Lincoln, Mavis Staples
The Phantom
Documentary | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring:
The God Committee
Thriller, Drama | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, Dan Hedaya, Colman Domingo
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
No Sudden Move
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: July 1 | IMDb
Starring: Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, Julia Fox
Fear Street Part One: 1994
Horror, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Gillian Jacobs
Till Death
Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Separation
Horror | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: April 30 | IMDb
Starring: William Brent Bell, Violet McGraw, Jesse Korman, Rupert Friend, Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Brian Cox, William Brent
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
June 25
Spirit Untamed
Animation, Adventure, Family | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb
Starring: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Rollers
Comedy | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Johnny Ray Gill, Kevin Bigley, Vicky Jeudy, Kate Cobb, Joel Allen, Spencer Rayshon Stevenson
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | YouTube
Good on Paper
Comedy, Romance | Streaming: June 23 | IMDb
Starring: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Matt McGorry, Taylor Hill, Britney Young
The Ice Road
Action, Thriller | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Holt McCallany, Matt McCoy, Martin Sensmeier, Matt Salinger, BJ Verot, Bradley Sawatzky, Chad Bruce
Lansky
Crime, Drama | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Harvey Keitel, John Magaro, Minka Kelly, AnnaSophia Robb, Sam Worthington, Robert Walker Branchaud, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Shane McRae, David Cade
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Mary J Blige's My Life
Documentary, Music | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Mary J. Blige, Sean Combs, Taraji P. Henson
LFG
Documentary | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Sam Mewis, Christen Press, Julie Foudy, Jeffrey Kessler
Wolfgang
Documentary | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Wolfgang Puck
Fathom
Documentary | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Ellen Garland, Michelle Fournet
Sisters on Track
Documentary, Sport | Streaming: June 24 (Netflix) | IMDb
Starring:
Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer
Documentary | Streaming: June 19 (Hulu) | IMDb
Starring: DeNeen L. Brown
The Evil Next Door
Horror, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Dilan Gwyn, Linus Wahlgren, Eddie Eriksson Dominguez
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
False Positive
Horror | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, Josh Hamilton, Kelly AuCoin, Lucy Walters
My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To
Drama, Horror | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb
Starring: Patrick Fugit, Owen Campbell, Ingrid Sophie Schram, Moises L. Tovar
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Gaia
Horror, Fantasy, Drama | Streaming: June 25 | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb
Starring: Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Alex van Dyk, Anthony Oseyemi
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | Vudu | FandangoNOW | YouTube
Upcoming
Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.
The Forever Purge
Horror, Action, Thriller | Streaming: July 19 or August 2 (TBD) | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb
Starring: Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Sammi Rotibi
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Comedy | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb
Starring: Vahe Sevani, Bjorn Yearwood, Jenna Aitken, Joey De Marco, Jeremy Dozier, Kristopher Maz, Lisa Stiles
32 Malasana Street
Horror | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb
Starring: Begoña Vargas, Iván Marcos, and Bea Segura
How It Ends
Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb
Starring: Zoe Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall-Green, Nick Kroll, Bobby Lee, Fred Armisen
Once I Was Engaged
Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb
Starring: Bart Johnson, Clare Niederpruem, Paris Warner, Lisa Valentine Clark, Tanner Gillman
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Animation, Fantasy, Family, Action, Adventure, TV Movie | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb
Starring: Nick Offerman, Tatiana Maslany, Emile Hirsch
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: July 22 | Theaters: June 16 (limited availability on June 11 and 12) | IMDb
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Blake Ritson, Gabriella Wright
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Crime, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone
Settlers
Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Nell Tiger Free, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Jonny Lee Miller, Brooklynn Prince, Natalie Walsh
Old
Thriller, Mystery | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Action, Adventure | Streaming: September 6 (Paramount+) | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, Steven Allerick, Peter Mensah
The Comeback Trail
Action, Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: Nov 13 (limited) | IMDb
Starring: Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Kate Katzman, Patrick Muldoon, Malcolm Barrett, Eddie Griffin
Joe Bell
Drama | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins
The Ogglies: Welcome To Smelliville
Animation, Drama, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Sema'j Alexander Cunningham, Kya Stein, Ben Young, Lily Held, Tony Clark, Susan Tackenberg, Geraldine Blecker, Tom Zahner, Andrea Dewell
Jolt
Action | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Anton Kottas, Nathan Cooper, David Bradley, Susan Sarandon
Stars Kate Beckingsale.
The Christmas Dance
Drama | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Kristen Vaganos, Carson Nicely, Katherine Kelly Lang, Richard Karn, Briana White
Ailey
Documentary | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Robert Battle, Rennie Harris, Darrin Ross, Don Martin, Mary Barnett, Linda Kent, George Faison, Judith Jamison, William Hammond
The Last Letter from Your Lover
Romance, Drama | Streaming: July 23 | IMDb
Starring: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Appleton, Ben Cross, Christian Brassington
Blood Red Sky
Horror, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 24 | IMDb
Starring: Graham McTavish, Dominic Purcell, Peri Baumeister, Roland Møller, Alexander Scheer, Chidi Ajufo, Jim High, Leonie Brill, Gordon Brown, Kais Setti, Roy McCrerey, Kai Ivo Baulitz, Peter Thorwarth, Stefan Holtz, Peter Thorwarth, Christian Becker, Benjamin Munz, Dascha Dauenhauer, Uwe Stanik
Resort to Love
Romance, Comedy | Streaming: July 29 | IMDb
Starring: Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls, Steven K. Tsuchida, Tabi McCartney, Dana Schmalenberg, Alicia Keys, Maggie Malina, Jeremy Kipp Walker
Jungle Cruise
Action, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: July 30 (Disney+) | IMDb
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez
Stillwater
Drama, Thriller | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan, Idir Azougli, Anne Le Ny, Moussa Maaskri, Isabelle Tanakil, Naidra Ayadi, April Warren, Tom McCarthy, Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, Jeff Skoll, David Linde, Robert Kessel, Thomas Bidegain, Tom McArdle, Philip Messina, Gilles Graziano
The Green Knight
Fantasy, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, David Lowery, David Lowery, Tim Headington, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, Theresa Steele Page, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Macdara Kelleher, Ashley Levinson, Andrew Droz Palermo, David Lowery, Daniel Hart, Jade Healy, Louise Kiely
The Exchange
Comedy | Streaming: July 30 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley, Jennifer Irwin, Paul Braunstein, Jayli Wolf
Ride the Eagle
Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, D'Arcy Carden, J.K. Simmons, Luis Fernandez-Gil, Cleo King, Eric Edelstein, Billy Bungeroth
Lorelei
Drama | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Jena Malone, Pablo Schreiber, Gretchen Corbett
The Exchange
Comedy | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Ed Oxenbould, Avan Jogia, Justin Hartley
Nine Days
Drama, Fantasy | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, Geraldine Hughes, Arianna Ortiz, Perry Smith
Enemies of the State
Documentary | Streaming: July 30 | IMDb
Starring: Joel Widman, Stuart Anderson, Nemo Baletic, Angela Barbosa, Steven Bennett, Annie Bio, Martin Bliss, Christopher M. Clark, James Donahower, Sonia Kennebeck, Ines Hofmann Kanna, Sonia Kennebeck, Errol Morris, Maxine Goedicke
Theatrical releases
If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.
Summertime
Comedy, Drama, Music | Theaters: July 9 (limited) | IMDb
Starring: Austin Antoine, Marquesha Babers, Bryce Banks, Bene't Benton, Amaya Blankenship, Caedmon Branch, Mila Cuda, Gabriela de Luna, Joel Dupont
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Horror, Thriller | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero, Jay Erving, Avianah Abrahams, James Frain
Pig
Drama, Thriller | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Documentary | Streaming: Probably future HBO Max exclusive? | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb
Starring: Anthony Bourdain
We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.
Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro
