Welcome to Friday, everyone. After Wednesday's assault of icon pack sales, things have calmed down a bit, but luckily we still have some solid games on sale today, including a few standouts. First up is Hidden Folks, a delightful black and white hidden object game. Next, I have Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, which includes all DLC and controller support. Last up is Little Inferno, an enjoyable timewaster where you'll burn all kinds of whacky objects in a fireplace. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Simple Nav Bar - Navigation Bar - Simple Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Memorize: Learn English Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Auto-rotate Control Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Drumsly Music Drum Pad $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. The Lonely Hacker $3.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. World Of Chess 3D - Puzzles & Conquest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Bulbs - A game of lights $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Crazy Calculator - Calculator Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Draw Lines: Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Cross the Cliff $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Soul Warrior Premium: Sword and Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Superhero Armor: City War Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Vera Outline Black - Black linear icons $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Vera Outline White - White linear icons $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours

Sale

Apps

  1. Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Musific Pro - Music Player $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. My Device Pro - Android Device Information $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular v10 Development $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Glextor App Manager & Folder Organizer $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. HTTP Redirection Trace $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Password Manager Pro $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. App Manager $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Greek Mythology For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Rec Recorder PRO (NO ADS) $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Sputter Music Sequencer $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Carrera® Digital Race Management - SmartRace $11.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Causality $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Human Resource Machine $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Little Inferno $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Ordia $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Crying Suns $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Hidden Folks $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Maze Swap - Think and relax $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Redsun RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Terminal Control $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Heroes of Flatlandia - Turn based strategy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Sasaya $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. CAVION Icon Pack: ON SALE!!! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days