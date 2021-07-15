Google is doing everything it can to improve YouTube Music and bring it out of its predecessor's shadow, adding new features and tweaking existing ones. Now Google is testing a library tab to help you find the music you're looking for, but there's a limit to how useful it can be in its current guise.

Reddit user PeepAndCreep noticed the new tab, and tapping into it after typing your search query will show all relevant results from your library. Sadly it only shows music from the streaming side of YouTube Music. Uploaded items won't appear here, which will severely limit its usefulness for many users.

If you tap on an artist from here, it will take you to the "in my library" page for that artist, whereas tapping on an album will show it in its entirety, even if you only have one or two tracks saved.

Official YouTube Music playlists, playlists made by other users, and collaborative playlists that you didn't create yourself won't be displayed in this tab either. This feels like a significant oversight to me. My wife and I have several collaborative playlists, and the fact that the search filter will only show these for one of us is frustrating.

This seems to be a just server-side test at the moment, so Google will hopefully improve the experience further before rolling it out widely to more users.