Whether you’re in need of electricity amid a brief outage, or you’re reeling from a natural disaster, having access to portable power can be the difference between life and death. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is that charging solution, offering a unique variety of power input and output options you won’t find in any other portable home battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the DELTA Pro, including how you can back it to on Kickstarter for a super early bird price of $1,999, while supplies lasts.
According to EcoFlow, the DELTA Pro is the first portable home battery of its kind that can be topped off using power from the grid, solar energy, wind energy, and gasoline. You can even fully charge it up in just under 2 hours at any of the 35,000 Level 2 AC EV charging stations you’ll find around the United States, making it a truly versatile solution for a variety of scenarios.
Not only this, but the DELTA Pro is the largest capacity battery EcoFlow has ever built, ranging from 3.6kWhs for a single unit with the option to expand all the way to 25kWhs with multiple connected units. In terms of real-world usage, that’s enough emergency power to support a small family for an entire week.
Portable power for all of your energy needs
Don’t have time to wait for the DELTA Pro to charge up? No problem! When connected to an EV charger, the EcoFlow Smart Home Panel, or a 240V outlet, it supports charging all the way up to 3000W. For even greater power input, connect the DELTA Pro to a smart extra battery and use multiple charging inputs to achieve up to 6000W of energy, allowing the DELTA Pro and additional battery (7200Wh) to be fully topped off in less than two hours.
Once it’s ready to go, the DELTA Pro can be used to power just about anything you can think of. It features 3600W AC output that can achieve up to 7200W with the Double-Voltage Hub. You’ll also find integrated USB-A ports, USB-C ports, and additional AC ports, enabling the DELTA Pro to power up to 15 devices, from phones to refrigerators, to 240V appliances, and more.
More powerful together
By itself, the DELTA Pro is a worthy battery to add to your charging arsenal, but it’s even more effective as a part of the DELTA Pro ecosystem. Extend its capabilities by pairing it with any of EcoFlow’s compatible accessories, including the Smart Home Panel, Smart Extra Battery, Solar Tracker, Solar Panel, and Smart Generator. When combined, EcoFlow’s range of products make it easier to harness power and utilize it in whatever ways work best for you.
Back the EcoFlow DELTA Pro on Kickstarter today and save
The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is available to back on Kickstarter today starting at $1,999 for the first 60 pledges. After that, the available early bird pricing tiers will gradually increase as more units are sold.
Keep in mind that you only have until 10:00 a.m. EST on September 12 to submit your pledge. If fully funded, backers should expect to receive their products in late November of this year. After that, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro will go on sale to the public at the full price of $3,599.
