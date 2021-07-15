Android 12 Beta 3 is the last beta before the new OS reaches platform stability, but that doesn't mean that there aren't still bugs that need to be ironed out. Among them is one that's rather fun. No matter which icon shape you choose for your launcher, the search bar in the app drawer is always square with a rather misaligned Google icon.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the search bar remains squared even when you have rounded icons enabled. The bar usually adjusts to the icon shape when using the Pixel launcher, but that doesn't seem to be the case in Beta 3 — at least when you open the app drawer. The search bar looks fine in the launcher itself.

It's probably going to be trivial to fix this bug, but it's a good reminder showing us that beta releases are labelled "beta" for a reason — things can break unexpectedly, and while that sometimes means that your mobile radio refuses to work, other times it's just a fun little interface quirk. In that sense: Come on, Google, don't be a *gestures*.

