There are plenty of great mid-range Chromebooks up for grabs these days, but manufacturers haven't forgotten to focus on more affordable laptops. Chrome OS is perfect for gadgets below $400, and you can finally add another option to the list. Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available for purchase, and it'll only run you $300.

We first heard about the Galaxy Chromebook after it popped up without much fanfare on Samsung's website last month. Despite the lack of a press release, we learned all about its design and specs. With an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, a 14" 768p display, and 4GB of RAM, it's a decidedly low-end product. That said, its black-and-white color scheme is undoubtedly eye-catching.

Although pricing or availability wasn't detailed last month, patience has paid off — it's on sale now for just $299 (via About Chromebooks). That price feels fitting for a laptop with these specs, just above Samsung's Chromebook 4. It lacks the 1080p display included on the Chromebook 4+, though some may value portability over raw resolution.

The initial specs sheet for the Go listed several different variants, including one with 8GB of RAM. Unfortunately, it seems like only the version with 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM is currently available. Likewise, the LTE iteration has yet to appear as well. If you've been looking for a sleek-looking budget Chromebook, Samsung's newest offering might be the perfect fit. Grab yours using the link below.