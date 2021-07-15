Say "hello" to your coworkers on your Nest Hub at home — Google Workspace is allowing users access to their organizations files and data through Google Assistant on their smart speakers and displays.

By default, the service will be off. Administrators will need to hop on the Google Admin Console and follow these directions to enable Search and Assistant for their team members. They can specify for Assistant to do a Voice Match or Face Match authentication before users tap into their Workspace.

The feature rollout begins today for all Workspace and G Suite domains and will last up to 15 days.

At the end of the day, you're probably just asking Assistant to check on your calendar or using it to hop on a work call with your smart screen. Life is fun.