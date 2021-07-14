How would you like to buy a mainstream audio accessory in 2021? Did you actually say you want to bid for it in an auction? Well, I'm not judging your choices (jk, totally am), but Carl Pei's Nothing company has cooked up just that situation for those looking to pay through the nose for (what should be) a relatively affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds.

The first 100 pairs of the ear (1) true wireless earbuds will be auctioned on DropX at 9 AM ET on Monday. The rational man in me can't seem to wrap his brains around why one would want to bid and pay (more) for an unproven product from a newly-baked company. But hey, at least each unit will be engraved with a number from 1 to 100, in the order of their final price, right?

Carl Pei, who previously headed OnePlus, is well known for coming up with "ingenious" ways of hyping up upcoming products. However, for a pair of earbuds that aren't even that expensive to begin with, this seems... too extra? But if that's exactly your type of thing, and you can't wait to get your hands on transparent, ANC earbuds, go get them ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

However, know that you'll be able to snag the exact same product without these shenanigans at a retail price of $99/£99/₹5,999 starting July 27.