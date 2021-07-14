Sharing is everything these days. Whether you're sending a list of your favorite restaurants to a friend from out of town or just passing along the latest viral story, having quick access to all of your links is essential. With Android 12, Google is looking to make it a little faster to reach and share links, no matter your browser of choice.

As spotted by XDA's Mishaal Rahman, the Recent apps screen in Beta 3 now includes a URL shortcut whenever a browser is selected. Tapping this icon gives the option to quickly copy it to the clipboard or open Android's share sheet. It also generates three suggestions along the bottom of the screen (tapping on "More" is yet another way to bring up the share sheet).

The URL icon appears in the top-right corner of any browser card.

Overall, it's an excellent way to get quick access to URLs, even if it's not all that much faster than copying or sharing directly from your browser. It's not limited to Chrome, either; the icon appeared on top of Microsoft Edge, though it didn't detect Samsung's Internet beta. Even if it's a little redundant, it's a neat addition to the Recents page. Who knows — maybe this quick share option will slowly come to other platforms, like social networks or messaging apps, over time.