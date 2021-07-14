WhatsApp multi-device support has been a highly-requested feature and fortunately, for a few lucky users, it's finally here. If you're one of them, you'll now be able to use the messaging service on multiple devices even when your smartphone is not connected to the internet.

The functionality is currently being rolled out to a select few on the beta channel, according to WABetaInfo. To check whether you've got it, open Linked Devices and look for a banner that tells you about the multi-device beta. If you see it, you can manually opt in to get started.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to use your account on a second smartphone, but you can definitely make use of it on your laptop or desktop — up to 4 additional devices. For security reasons, though, you'll be logged out if your phone isn't connected to the internet for more than 14 days.

If you're thinking about how using multi-device affects end-to-end encryption, you can check out how WhatsApp developed the feature (TL;DR it doesn't). Keep in mind that this mode is still in beta so all features may not be available or work well.

Now is a good time to go and update the app on the Play Store — or grab it from APK Mirror — and check if the sun is shining on you.