Google is currently working on a new feature for Google Photos that will allow you to share a link with your friends requesting photos. It could be a neat way of pulling together all of the memories from a special event or family occasion, or even just a way to check out something you weren't able to attend yourself.

We know about this latest Photos feature thanks to app investigation extraordinaire Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane). Her screenshots show a new banner at the top of the Sharing tab in Google Photos titled 'Ask friends for photos,' which then takes you to a screen with a custom link that you can send to your pals or family.

Google Photos is working on “Ask friends for photos” links where others can use the link to share photos with you in bulk (is this new? i haven’t been checking on the app for a while. but the url is broken) pic.twitter.com/OVXjwk2eXy — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 14, 2021

As long as the recipient has Google Photos (on iOS or Android, presumably), they'll be able to share a bunch of images, in bulk, with the sender. This could be a useful reminder if you've been asking someone for certain snaps for some time and they keep forgetting. It would also be a great way of combining photos of a birthday party or wedding from various guests so that you can then create a shared album for all to see.

As with any work-in-progress feature like this, there's no telling when it'll become available to the masses. It looks like it's ready to go, though, so shouldn't be too long.