Google is currently working on a new feature for Google Photos that will allow you to share a link with your friends requesting photos. It could be a neat way of pulling together all of the memories from a special event or family occasion, or even just a way to check out something you weren't able to attend yourself.

We know about this latest Photos feature thanks to app investigation extraordinaire Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane). Her screenshots show a new banner at the top of the Sharing tab in Google Photos titled 'Ask friends for photos,' which then takes you to a screen with a custom link that you can send to your pals or family.

As long as the recipient has Google Photos (on iOS or Android, presumably), they'll be able to share a bunch of images, in bulk, with the sender. This could be a useful reminder if you've been asking someone for certain snaps for some time and they keep forgetting. It would also be a great way of combining photos of a birthday party or wedding from various guests so that you can then create a shared album for all to see.

As with any work-in-progress feature like this, there's no telling when it'll become available to the masses. It looks like it's ready to go, though, so shouldn't be too long.