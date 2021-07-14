The future of Android's smartwatch platform might very well hinge on the success or failure of the Galaxy Watch4, the first known model to use the new Samsung-infused version of Wear OS. So it's no surprise that fans of both Wear and Samsung's watch hardware are eager for any glimpse of the new gadgets. The latest one comes courtesy of mega-retailer Amazon, which posted surprisingly candid shots of the upcoming watches on its Canadian site.

The images, discovered and cached by German blog WinFuture.de, aren't the most surprising revelation. We already have a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy Watch4 will look like, and these images only confirm that Samsung isn't straying very far from its excellent physical watch design for the standard and "Classic" models (the latter of which gets the popular spinning bezel dial). No, the interesting bit is that four listings are shown with pricing and a release date: $310-464, and August 27th.

Those prices are presumably in Canadian dollars. A straight conversion would give us $248 American for the cheapest model, the 44mm Silver Aluminum standard, and $371 American for the most expensive, the 46mm Stainless Steel Classic model with its physical bezel dial. As always, don't take those conversions as anything more than a rough guide. But someone at Amazon being firm on a late August release date would track with what we've heard about Samsung revealing new watches at an Unpacked event next month.

Following the Galaxy Watch4, we can expect at least a few other wearable manufacturers to jump on the new version of Wear OS, including Fossil and Google subsidiary Fitbit. Exactly how long that will take is anyone's guess.