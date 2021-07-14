It's not the first time we're hearing about display issues on Samsung phones, but it seems to be the first such instance for the Galaxy S20 series. Several owners have taken to the internet to complain about a display problem that's rendering their phones useless.

The first instance that we could spot dates back to May, but there have been several reports since, mostly from Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra owners. In almost all cases, the display starts showing scan lines which get progressively worse until the user is left with a completely white or a green screen — in other words, an unusable brick.

A moderator on the Samsung forums suggested booting the phone in safe mode and attempting to reset it. However, judging from further replies, it seems like that didn't help at all. That isn't completely surprising, though, as other threads detail experiences of users who could only get an end to the problem by getting the screen replaced. Unfortunately, not everyone's lucky enough to be covered by a warranty.

We have reached out to Samsung for a comment but haven't heard back yet. We'll update the story if there's further development.