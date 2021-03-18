Square Enix has announced that it will bring the Just Cause series to Android with the release of a free-to-play shooter titled Just Cause: Mobile. The game is slated for a 2021 release, though it will not be handled by Avalanche Studios (the devs behind the console and PC games) but will instead be developed by a new team led by Square Enix.

You can view the announcement trailer directly above, and as you can see, this shooter offers an isometric view as you shoot your way to success. Staples in the series, such as your grappling hook, make an appearance, as well as parachuting from aircraft and ledges. Fans can expect a story campaign, as well as 30-person competitive multiplayer and 4-player co-op missions. The game is built on Unreal Engine 4 and will, of course, offer touch controls.

Since Just Cause: Mobile will be free-to-play, Square has been kind enough to confirm that in-app purchases will be included. Square has also made it a point to mention the company will not abandon the mainline console and PC series, which makes it clear Square understands a part of its audience hates F2P mobile games. Yet, the company is still going to release this title despite the poor reception that's guaranteed to go hand-in-hand with its announcement, tingling my spidey sense that Just Cause: Mobile will more than likely exist as a cash-grab.

Still, I'm sure more than a few people will be eager to get their hands on Just Cause: Mobile whenever it arrives, but since this is a new announcement where the details are still light, we'll all have to wait for further information as development progresses. Until then, feel free to check out the official website where you can sign up to receive updates and news about the game in your email.