It seems like every new update to Android 12's early builds brings along some changes to the settings menu. Developer Preview 2 brought along an all-new look sans subtitles, which Google brought back in Beta 2. With Beta 3 out now, it seems like we're due for another update. While the subtitles have remained, all of the color in the settings menu has been drained, leaving behind a stark black-and-white appearance.

Unlike the colorful icons that have been around Android for the last couple of years, Beta 3 features black icons in their place (via XDA's Mishaal Rahman). The result looks a lot less playful than the original icons but does feel a little more clean and professional. A change like this will always come down to personal preference — you'll either love it or hate it.

Left: Android 12 Beta 2. Right: Android 12 Beta 3.

Beyond its desaturation, the settings menu has also been ever-so-slightly rearranged, moving Digital Wellbeing much farther down the list. It's a small change, but one that certainly helps the Material You theme stand out while also matching the appearance of the icons in the quick settings menu. However, it feels like a little something is missing from the list. We'll have to wait and see if this is a permanent change in the stable build coming later this year.