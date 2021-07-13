Feral Interactive has just announced that it's bringing the XCOM 2 Collection to Android, now that the game has been available on iOS for the past seven months. Despite the late arrival, we now know that the XCOM 2 Collection will be officially released on Android on July 13th for $24.99. All four DLC packs will be included with this price, and as of today, the game is available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, and it's packing an all-new trailer.

Above, you can watch the new mobile trailer for the XCOM 2 Collection. While this trailer doesn't show much gameplay, the game has been available on PC and consoles since 2016, so there are tons of reviews out there. More importantly, Feral's iOS port has also received a bunch of glowing reviews, which is a good sign for the Android port slated for release next month. Really, the only complaint I can find is that the iOS version costs too much, and seeing that the Android port will also cost fans $24.99, this may be a little too much for many to swallow.

As you would expect from a mobile port, the UI has been redesigned for touchscreen play. This is good for those who only want to play on the touchscreen, but it would seem the iOS port does not offer controller support, and so far, Feral has yet to specify if the Android port will include support for controllers or not.

Of course, if you'd like to check the XCOM 2 Collection when it's released in July, you can pre-register through the new Play Store listing below to receive a release announcement on the day. So here's hoping Feral hasn't excluded controller support. Otherwise, that $25 price tag just isn't going to cut it. Premium prices bring with them premium expectations, something few mobile ports recognize, which is often why sales for premium Android ports suck. Take heed, Feral, cut features are not okay, and late arrivals only mean the game has been played elsewhere. Thus, it's not hard to surmise that the XCOM 2 Collection will have an uphill climb to find success on Android at its expected launch price.