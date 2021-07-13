When luxury watch brand Tag Heuer announced its Connected Wear OS smartwatch last year, we were flabbergasted at the price — it started at $1,800 for the most basic version. The Swiss watchmaker has found an ingenious way to charge even more money for it, however. Enter the Super Mario Limited Edition version, costing a whopping $2,150.

There are some splashes of red and Mario-themed accents such as a star, mushroom, and pipe on the dial, as well as some exclusive software elements featuring Nintendo's ever-popular plumber. For example, the watch face will get livelier the more active you become, with different animations letting you know how well you're doing on any given day. As reported by Engadget, it's otherwise the same Tag Heuer Connected wearable from last year, with a Wear 3100 chipset, 430mAh battery, sapphire glass-covered OLED display, and 5ATM water resistance. You can bet it's based on the current version of Wear OS, and I'd imagine it's unlikely to get the new Samsung co-developed update.

It's a nice looking watch, for sure, but you're going to have to be a real Mario super fan to want to fork out so much money on it. Only 2000 of these limited edition timepieces will be made, so it may be hard to get hold of even if you do want it. It will be available on July 15 from the Tag Heuer website and a few other boutiques. It'll come with two watch straps; a black leather band for normal use and a sportier red silicone one.