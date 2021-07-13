This story was originally published and last updated .
By this point, we know pretty well what to expect from Samsung when it comes to monthly security updates. Usually some international market will get the next month's release a little early, still in the waning days of the previous month — exactly like we just saw happen for the July release right at the end of June. And then if we're very good and patient, a few days later we start seeing the first releases start to appear for US carriers — just like what's happening right now.
Just a couple of days after we saw the unlocked S21 series receive their updates, the same phones on AT&T and Verizon are also getting their patches. This follows similar software for the Note 10 and Z Flip a few days earlier. It's no surprise to see the company's flagship devices leading the update crowd like this; don't say there aren't any benefits to shelling out nearly $1,400 on a smartphone.
Other releases will of course be following soon, and we'll keep this list here updated with them as they land.
Galaxy S21 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S21: G991USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99xUSQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xUSQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xUSQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQS4AUFD, released July 9th
Galaxy Note10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS6FUF2, released July 8th
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS6FUF2, released July 8th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS6FUF1, released July 8th
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS6FUF1, released July 8th
Galaxy Z series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700USQS4DUF1, released July 1
New devices
The July 2021 security patch is now available for the Verizon and AT&T Galaxy S21 series and the AT&T Note10 and Note10+.
Comments