Amazon-owned subsidiary Ring is putting more security into its security, so to speak. The company is expanding availability of video end-to-end encryption worldwide, launching support for authenticator apps as a second step to verify logins, and making ownership transfer of Ring products easier.

Video end-to-end encryption (E2EE) was previously available in the U.S. at a technical preview stage. The technology basically locks access to your videos to any device that isn't one you've registered with Ring. Well, Video E2EE is now out of technical preview and should be available worldwide except in countries where laws prohibit it.

If your phone or tablet runs Android 8, iOS 12, or later versions of either, and you own the following Ring devices, you'll have Video E2EE:

Video Doorbell Pro

Video Doorbell Pro 2

Video Doorbell Elite

Video Doorbell Wired

Floodlight Cam (1st Gen)

Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Spotlight Cam Wired

Spotlight Cam Mount

Stick Up Cam Plug-in (3rd Gen)

Stick Up Cam Elite (2nd Gen)

Stick Up Cam Wired (2nd Gen)

The Ring and Neighbors apps are also gaining authenticator app support as part of two-step verification for logins. Instructions on how to incorporate your authenticator of choice can be seen by heading to the Control Center, then tapping on Account Verification to see the new Authenticator App selection. Directions and support are available from Ring. Supported apps include Google Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and Twilio Authy.

The last of the changes involves product ownership transfer which used to involve a call to customer service. Now, if the product hasn't been marked stolen, and isn't linked to end-to-end encryption or a Ring Protect plan, the new owner will be able to register a used product and will be guided through setup which includes a step to notify the previous owner.