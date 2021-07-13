Google is about to release an all-new version of Wear OS built in partnership with Samsung, but if you can't wait for a new wearable any longer — or you're looking to pick up a smartwatch for free — do we have a deal for you. Mobvoi is the company behind one of the best Android-friendly watches you can buy right now, and it's willing to give you its new TicWatch E3 on the house. You'll just need to complete a few workouts — oh, and you'll need to post about them publicly too.

To promote its new watch, Mobvoi is starting a promotion for would-be buyers of its latest gadget. By participating in a three-week HIIT workout challenge, you can get up to 100% of your money back. To enter, you'll need to buy a TicWatch E3 from Mobvoi's site before July 18th. Once you have your new watch, just complete the following steps:

Post unboxing photos or videos on Twitter with the hashtag #hiitchallengewithTicWatchE3 and tag three friends and @mobvoi_official.

Complete a 20 minute HIIT challenge each day for 21 days by selecting "High Intensity" on TicExercise.

Share your record from the Mobvoi app on Twitter.

DM @mobvoi_official after 21 days to verify your results.

Sounds simple enough, right? Unsurprisingly, Mobvoi is pretty specific in its wording, so you'll need to make sure you follow through each and every day to get a full refund. You'll need to hit at least 18 of the 21 workouts to receive 100% cashback, though hitting at least ten workouts will get you a partial refund. Check out Mobvoi's disclaimer for a full list of users who shouldn't participate due to health concerns.

This event is valid in the US, the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Canada. With terms as complex as these, make sure you hit up Mobvoi's website to ensure you're following all of its rules for a full refund. It's a lot of work, but if you've been dying for a new smartwatch and you don't mind posting your fitness results on Twitter, it's a pretty compelling offer.