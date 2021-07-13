Love them or hate them, spreadsheets are a necessary part of modern life. From keeping track of monthly expenses to making to-do lists, apps like Google Sheets make it easy to organize all of your data into a simple document. More than two years after hitting 500 million installs on the Play Store, Sheets is now the newest app to become a member of the 1 billion club.

Part of the "Google Docs Editors" suite of apps — and yes, I am just learning that name today — Sheets is a cornerstone for productivity tools. While it's not quite as powerful as Microsoft Excel, it is more than does the job for casual spreadsheet users. It's not the most exciting application on the Play Store, but it's still a must-have tool in 2021.

Like most of Google's productivity tools, Sheets hasn't undergone any massive changes over the last few years. It did receive a fresh icon last fall, along with new ways to make filling out individual cells faster. Overall, consistency is key here — those who trust Sheets to just "work" day in and day out likely want options and menus to stay the same, and Google continues to meet those needs.

If you aren't already using Sheets on your phone or tablet, you can download the app from the Play Store using the link below or grab the latest APK from APK Mirror.