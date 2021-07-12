We have been eagerly awaiting Samsung's next generation of folding phones for a while now, but it looks like we might finally be finally coming up on an announcement. After two recent FCC filings revealed the existence of the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 closing in on a launch, a third report gives us some new insight on the latter's stylus support.

Thanks to these documents (via XDA-Developers), we now know the Galaxy Z Fold3 will include S Pen capabilities. Sporting the model number SM-F926U, the FCC filings confirms the digitizer required for the S Pen to work correctly is built into the device. The Galaxy Fold Z2 used the model number SM-F916, so it's all but certain this is its successor. Alongside its new stylus functionality, expect the Z Fold3 to feature 5G (and all its various bands, including UWB and mmWave), NFC, wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6e.

Image via MySmartPrice.

We'll have to wait and see just how Samsung plans to protect the Fold's display from a stylus since the company's previous folding devices have been more prone to scratches than a standard Gorilla Glass slab. With any luck, Samsung has some tricks up its sleeve to prevent your expensive futuristic gadget.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 also passed through certification, with the model number SM-F711U. Unfortunately, it seems to be lacking some of the high-end features of its big brother, including S Pen support and UWB, but it's great to know another clamshell device is on its way.

Both devices have been rumored to launch in August for several months now, taking the Galaxy Note's spot while it's, presumably, off taking a nice, well-deserved vacation. With the Z Fold3 gaining S Pen support, Note fans still have something to look forward to as summer marches on.