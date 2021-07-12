This story was originally published and last updated .
By this point, we know pretty well what to expect from Samsung when it comes to monthly security updates. Usually some international market will get the next month's release a little early, still in the waning days of the previous month — exactly like we just saw happen for the July release right at the end of June. And then if we're very good and patient, a few days later we start seeing the first releases start to appear for US carriers — just like what's happening right now.
This time it's AT&T getting us started, as the network makes available Samsung's July patch for last year's Z Flip foldable. It's no surprise to see the company's flagship devices leading the update crowd like this; don't say there aren't any benefits to shelling out nearly $1,400 on a smartphone.
Other releases will of course be following soon, and we'll keep this list here updated with them as they land.
Galaxy S21 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99xUSQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xUSQS4AUFD, released July 9th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xUSQS4AUFD, released July 9th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS6FUF1, released July 8th
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS6FUF1, released July 8th
Galaxy Z series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700USQS4DUF1, released July 1
New devices
The July 2021 security patch is now available for the unlocked Galaxy S21 series and the Verizon Note10 and Note10+.
