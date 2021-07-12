This story was originally published and last updated

By this point, we know pretty well what to expect from Samsung when it comes to monthly security updates. Usually some international market will get the next month's release a little early, still in the waning days of the previous month — exactly like we just saw happen for the July release right at the end of June. And then if we're very good and patient, a few days later we start seeing the first releases start to appear for US carriers — just like what's happening right now.

This time it's AT&T getting us started, as the network makes available Samsung's July patch for last year's Z Flip foldable. It's no surprise to see the company's flagship devices leading the update crowd like this; don't say there aren't any benefits to shelling out nearly $1,400 on a smartphone.

Other releases will of course be following soon, and we'll keep this list here updated with them as they land.

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Note10 series

  • Verizon

Galaxy Z series

New devices

The July 2021 security patch is now available for the unlocked Galaxy S21 series and the Verizon Note10 and Note10+.