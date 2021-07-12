Wireless audio is everywhere these days, and you probably already have a couple of pairs of earbuds lying around your house. If you've been looking to step up your experience without breaking the bank, you can grab Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Pro for their lowest price yet, today only.

We've sung the praises of these buds several times over, and at $120, they're a no-brainer. With built-in active noise cancellation, they're perfect for wearing around the office or for making air travel just a touch more enjoyable. Sound quality is superb, and they offer a small and light build that should be comfortable in most ears. Though they fall short in the battery department compared to Sony's new XM4s, as long as you can throw them in the case throughout the day, you'll find the Buds Pro to be a fantastic way to jam out, whether at home, work, or at the gym.

This sale beats out the previous low, but you'll have to settle for an international edition. That means no manufacturer's warranty, though Woot does provide a 90-day limited warranty in its place. If you're okay with taking a small risk, this is one of the cheapest ways to pick up Samsung's best TWEs. Grab yours using the link below.