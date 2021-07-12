OnePlus has yet another sale going on. This time, it's slicing prices on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. And they aren't just piddly little discounts, either.

The OnePlus 9 is a terrific option as it packs a ton of tech for what's supposed to be a "base package." It's got the Snapdragon 888 chipset, extremely fast 65W charging capabilities, extremely convenient 15W wireless charging, two high-resolution rear camera sensors, and a very usable UI on top of Android. The OnePlus 9 Pro steps it up with a extra-dynamic display and boosts wireless charging to a ridiculous 50W. They're both great devices on their own merits, though their creators can get a little touchy about letting those merits shine...

OnePlus sells the 9 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $729. But if you enter BESTOP9 into the Voucher Code field at checkout, you can save $80 and get it for $649.

You can get an even better deal with the OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. BESTOP9PRO will get you $100 off, making it just $969 — the best price we've seen yet for this configuration.

Both codes are active until July 21, so if you've been holding out for a certain price, you've got a few days to sit on the fence before taking action.