Controlling all of your various smart home gadgets can be tricky, but thankfully, Google's Home app acts as a single hub perfect for security cameras, robot vacuums, and RGB light bulbs. Google has been making several efforts to integrate its Nest hardware with Home, including killing off its legacy Wifi app last month. With a new update to Home, Nest Hello users can access even more controls without relying on any other app.

Google is adding the ability to control two more Nest Hello options to its smart home app, including Quiet Time and Quick Responses, as spotted by 9to5Google. Quiet Time allows you to swap between time increments to keep your chime muted, while Quick Responses gives access to common responses to deliveries and solicitors. Some visual elements have moved along with these changes, including a repositioned microphone button on the main display. Both features are found in the "More" tab along the bottom of the interface.

It's yet another example of Google slowly replacing its older Nest app with an all-in-one smart home control panel. Earlier this year, Home also provided evidence that a new Nest Hello doorbell was on the way, though we have yet to see it surface in any official announcements.

These controls are found in Google Home v2.40.1.10, which you can download through the Play Store below or by grabbing the latest APK from APK Mirror.