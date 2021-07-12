This weekend saw the completion of two major sporting events and Google decided to celebrate the winners in typical Easter egg fashion. Euro 2020 and the Copa America are two of the biggest soccer (or, actual football) tournaments and were won by two of the most successful footballing nations, Italy and Argentina, respectively. If you search either competition name in Google right now, you'll be treated to fireworks in the colors of the victors.

The Copa America was won by Argentina in the final against Brazil, giving Lionel Messi his first major tournament win on the international stage after winning everything possible at club level for Barcelona. If you search "Copa America" or just "Argentina" in Google right now, on desktop or mobile, you'll see firework animations across the page in the sky blue and white, with some of them forming the nation's flag.

Similarly, if you search "Euro 2020" or "Italy football" (just "Italy" didn't work for me), you'll see digital pyrotechnics in green, white, and red. The Italians beat England on their own soil (and at their own game) to win a second European Championship to go along with their four World Cup triumphs.

In both cases, the firework show lasts around 10 seconds, at the end of which a button appears that allows you to trigger a shorter show once more as well as share it with someone else.

Google isn't a stranger to this type of topical Easter egg — it recently celebrated NASA's Ingenuity helicopter with a fun Martian scene and this little boat emoji greeted the end of the Suez Canal blockage that saw the Even Given ship awkwardly run aground and remain stranded for six meme-filled days.