Hey Amazon, y'all doin' alright? Over the last few months you've kicked off almost every single budget mobile accessory brand for alleged review manipulation, and now Anker is the cheese which stands alone. For example: it's the only one that's getting its very own "Prime Day Favorites" highlighted section on Amazon's subsidiary and sister site, Woot.com.

The extended-time deals are featured on an assortment of Anker's wide catalog, from the basic battery and charging accessories to tiny pico projectors, security cameras, and a smattering of ever-popular Bluetooth headphones and true wireless earbuds. Standout deals include this bundle with a 10,00mAh battery, GaN charger, and heavy-duty USB-C-to-C cable for $30, this Soundcore Life P2 earbud set for $36, and this PowerCore Fusion (a combination USB power adapter and 5000mAh battery) for $22.49.

Unlike most featured Woot deals, these will be up for a while: the promotion is scheduled to run until August 2nd in the US. But Woot's deals have limited stock, so one an item is gone, it's gone — a couple of headphones are already out of stock. If you see anything you like, you'll want to move fast.