Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a slow start to the weekend this past Friday, it would appear that sales really picked up in the last two days, and so I have a plump list to share with everyone today, including a few standouts. First up is Monopoly, which comes from Marmalade Studio, a developer that also has a few other board game adaptations on sale today. Next, I have Dungeon Warfare, an older but still enthralling tower defense game. Last but not least is 911 Operator, which doesn't quite stack up to the PC release, but it still manages to be fun for portable play. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 67 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- MyRigs - Fishing Knots $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Metatag Analyzer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hue Melodi - Philips Hue lights dancing to music $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- zmNinja-pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Sol 705 Complete Adventure $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Balance Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Healing Matching Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Archery Master Man-3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Be a Fish - VR Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Candy Joy : Jelly Bear $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Modern Sniper Shot 3D : Real US Commando Mission $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Ruby - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- RCIS Study Guide $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Deflection $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Ball Compass $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shred Guitar Mastery $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SoftScanner - Document Scanner & PDF Scanner App $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quoting App - daily quotes and reflections. $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G, 4G, Wifi) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Guitar Engineer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nature My - North America $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scientific Calculator | Complex Number Calculator $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sketch Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Wordsmyth - A Daily Word Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.50; Sale ends in 4 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GoBlox: Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lynn , The Girl Drawn On Puzzles $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timen Runner $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super64 Pro Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Majotori $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- #Hex Plugin - Ghosty Day/Night for Samsung OneUI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Minimal | Simple | Clean - White Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Chroma Launcher - Pocket PC Style Home $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SwirlWalls: Interactive UHD Wallpaper Backgrounds $7.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PushOn - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Krix Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mingo Premium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mingo R - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Olmo - Premium Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
