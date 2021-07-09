This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has consistently been ahead of the curve with security updates this year, and that continues now as the July 2021 patch hits the Galaxy devices series internationally. As the month rolls on, we're seeing it hit more and more devices.
The update was available on the Galaxy S10 series before the end of June, and now it's coming to the Galaxy S20 FE, Note 10 Lite, and more. You can see the complete list below:
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10e: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
- Galaxy S10: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
- Galaxy S10+: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
- Galaxy S10 5G: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20: G98xBXXU8DUF9, released July 6th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xBXXU8DUF9, released July 6th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xBXXU8DUF9, released July 6th
- Galaxy S20 FE: G780FXXU4CUG1, released July 8th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Galaxy Note10: N97xBXXS7FUF5, released July 6th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xBXXS7FUF5, released July 6th
- Galaxy Note10 Lite: N770FXXS7EUF2, released July 8th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986BXXU2DUF8, released July 7th
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A31: A315GDXU1CUG1, released July 8th
- Galaxy A52: A525MUBU2AUF3, released July 6th
Galaxy Foldables
- Galaxy Z Flip: F707BXXU3DUF4, released July 7th
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXS5EUF3, released July 2nd
Galaxy Tablets
- Galaxy Tab Active 2: T395NKOSCCUF2, released July 1st
- Galaxy Tab Active 3: T575XXS3BUF2, released July 7th
- Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019): T295XXU4CUF8, released July 5th
New devices
New devices
The July 2021 security patch is now available for the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note10 Lite, A31, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab Active 3.
