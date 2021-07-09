Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

July 9

Black Widow

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: July 9 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour

Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, James McGrath

Synopsis: The Templeton brothers — Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted — have become adults and drifted away from each other. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

Action, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: July 9 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Mike Epps, Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb, Tyrin Turner, Andrew Bachelor, Deon Taylor, Corey Harrell, Katt Williams

Synopsis: From Beverly Hills to the Chicago 'burbs, mayhem and hilarity seem to follow The Blacks wherever they go. After surviving a night of terror on the West Coast, (not-so) best-selling author Carl Black (Mike Epps) moves his family back to his childhood home in the Windy City where he hopes to find the peace and quiet he needs to write his new book. But when an eccentric neighbor (Katt Williams) moves in next door, Carl becomes convinced that the man is a vampire trying to take his family, and must team up with his oddball neighbors to save his career and their lives!

How I Became a Superhero

Fantasy, Mystery, Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Pio Marmaï, Leïla Bekhti, Vimala Pons

Synopsis: Paris 2020, super­heroes are perfectly assimilated with­in soci­ety and want to be famous at all costs. A drug that gives superpow­ers to mere mor­tals is spread­ing all over town. Lieu­tenants More­au and Schaltz­mann are investigating the case with the sup­port of two ex-super­heroes, Monte Car­lo and Cal­lista. They’ll do what­ev­er it takes to dis­man­tle the traf­fic. But More­au’s past resur­faces and the inves­ti­ga­tion becomes more com­pli­cat­ed...

Running Against the Wind

Drama | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Mikias Wolde, Ashenafi Nigusu, Joseph Reta Belay, Samrawit Desalegn, Genene Alemu, Yemariam Melkamu

Synopsis: The film follows the fate of two boys, one of whom hopes to become an Olympic runner and the other a photographer.

The One And Only Dick Gregory

Documentary | Streaming: July 4 @ 9pm ET/PT (Showtime) | IMDb

Starring: Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Lena Waithe, Harry Belafonte, Dave Chappelle, Dick Gregory

Synopsis: This revealing portrait of comedian/activist Dick Gregory documents his many personal reinventions throughout the decades, from celebrity to civil rights hero and beyond, while hearing from the incredible entertainers who have been inspired by his blueprint.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Horror | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Chiara Aurelia, Gillian Jacobs, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Drew Scheid, Kiana Madeira

Synopsis: In 1978, two rival groups at Camp Nightwing must band together to solve a terrifying mystery when horrors from their towns' history come alive.

Meander

Drama, Horror, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Gaia Weiss, Peter Franzén, Romane Libert, Frédéric Franchitti, Corneliu Dragomirescu, Eva Niewdanski

Synopsis: After getting a car ride from an unknown man, Lisa wakes up in a tube. On her arm is strapped a bracelet with a countdown. She quickly understands that every 8 minutes, fire burns an occupied section. She has no choice but to crawl into safe sections to survive. To know why she’s there and how to get out, Lisa will have to face the memories of her dead daughter…

A Nightmare Wakes

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 6 | IMDb

Starring: Alix Wilton Regan, Giullian Gioiello, Claire Glassford, Philippe Bowgen, Lee Garrett

Synopsis: A NIGHTMARE WAKES is based on the timeless novel and the birth of one of cinema’s most iconic monsters. While composing her famous novel “Frankenstein,” Mary Shelley descends into an opium-fueled fever dream and carries on a torrid love affair at a remote lake house. As she writes, the characters of her novel come to life and begin to plague her relationship, forcing everyone—including herself—to question her sanity.

Son

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 8 | IMDb

Starring: Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm

Synopsis: After a mysterious group breaks into Laura’s home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasing psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

July 2

The Tomorrow War

Action, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Theo Von, Jasmine Mathews, Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Trong

Synopsis: An ordinary man is recruited by time travellers from 30 years in the future to fight in a war against deadly aliens.

Werewolves Within

Comedy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler

Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Long Story Short

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng, Dena Kaplan, Noni Hazlehurst

Synopsis: Serial procrastinator Teddy (Rafe Spall) wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he's jumping forward to the next year of his life. Watching his future flash before his eyes, Teddy must make every second count if he is to win back the woman he loves in this feel good comedy about second chances.

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: June 29 | IMDb

Starring: Bailee Madison, Michael Evans Behling, April Telek, Lillian Doucet-Roche, Richard Harmon

Synopsis: Finley Tremaine, a small-town farm girl, longs to spread her wings and soar as an aspiring performer. When a Hollywood film crew arrives in her sleepy town, she is determined to land a role in the production and capture the attention of handsome lead actor Jackson Stone. Unfortunately, a botched audition forces her to change course. Now, disguised as cowboy “Huck,” Finley finally gets her big break. But can she keep the charade a secret from everyone, including her evil stepmother and devious step-siblings?

Comedy, Crime, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Tyson Brown, Shelby Duclos, Jesse Janzen, Nicole Berry, Ryan Quinn Adams, Brandon Kraus, Angela Barber, Dave Reimer, Samuel Ademola

Synopsis: After being conned into buying a shady '65 Chrysler, Mike's first date plans with girl-next-door Kelsey implode as he finds himself targeted by criminals, cops, and a crazy cat lady.

Let Us In

Family, Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Makenzie Moss, Sadie Stanley, Mackenzie Ziegler, Siena Agudong, O’Neill Monahan, Tobin Bell

Synopsis: A spirited twelve-year-old girl and her best friend look to uncover the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine. Based on the urban legend “The Black Eyed Kids.”

Felix and the Treasure of Morgäa

Family, Adventure, Animation | Streaming: June 25 (late or limited availability?) | IMDb

Starring: Karine Vanasse, Gabriel Lessard, Guy Nadon, Marc Labrèche, Antoine Durand, Tristan Harvey, Éveline Gélinas, Catherine Proulx-Lemay, Frédéric Desager

Synopsis: Taking advantage of his mother's absence as she departs on a cruise ship for some rest and relaxation, 12-year-old Félix sets out to find his father, a fisherman who disappeared at sea two years earlier.

Limbo

Drama | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah

Synopsis: Omar is a promising young musician. Separated from his Syrian family, he is stuck on a remote Scottish island awaiting the fate of his asylum request.

America: The Motion Picture

Action, Comedy, History, Animation, Fantasy | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg

Synopsis: A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

Audible

Documentary | Streaming: July 1 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Amaree McKenstry-Hall

Synopsis: Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend.

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Documentary, Music | Streaming: July 2 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Jackson, Chris Rock, Tony Lawrence, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Abbey Lincoln, Mavis Staples

Synopsis: During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America's history lost—until now.

The Phantom

Documentary | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring:

Synopsis: Carlos DeLuna was arrested in 1993 aged 21 for the murder of Wanda Lopez, and protested his innocence until his execution, declaring that it was another Carlos who committed the crime.

The God Committee

Thriller, Drama | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Janeane Garofalo, Dan Hedaya, Colman Domingo

Synopsis: Medicine, money and morality clash when a hospital's Heart Transplant Selection Committee has only minutes to decide which of three patients on the transplant list will receive a heart that has suddenly become available.

No Sudden Move

Crime, Drama, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: July 1 | IMDb

Starring: Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, Julia Fox

Synopsis: A group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what's really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Horror, Mystery | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Gillian Jacobs

Synopsis: In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events which have haunted their town for generations ​are all connected — and that they may be the next targets.

Till Death

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth

Synopsis: After a romantic evening at their secluded lake house, a woman wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers to escape her late spouse's twisted plan.

Separation

Horror | Streaming: July 2 | Theaters: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: William Brent Bell, Violet McGraw, Jesse Korman, Rupert Friend, Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Brian Cox, William Brent

Synopsis: 8-year-old Jenny (Violet McGraw) is constantly caught in the middle of the feuding between her lawyer mother Maggie (Mamie Gummer) and artist father Jeff (Rupert Friend). She leads a lonely but imaginative life, surrounded by puppets called “Grisly Kin”, which are based on the works of her father. When Maggie is tragically killed in a hit-and-run, Jeff and Jenny try to piece together a new life. But when Maggie’s father (Brian Cox) sues for custody, and babysitter Samantha (Madeline Brewer) tries to be the new woman of the house, life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn. The puppets and frightening characters come to life and Jenny is the only person who can see them. When the motives of the ghoulish creatures become clear, the lives of everyone are put very much in jeopardy.

June 25

Spirit Untamed

Animation, Adventure, Family | Streaming: June 4 | IMDb

Starring: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin

Synopsis: An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse, Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved story from DreamWorks Animation.

Rollers

Comedy | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Johnny Ray Gill, Kevin Bigley, Vicky Jeudy, Kate Cobb, Joel Allen, Spencer Rayshon Stevenson

Synopsis: Rufus Paisley is an alcoholic who refuses to admit it. Everything he loves is gathered in one place: the “Rollers”. He even gave up a promising career as a musician to stay there. But this historic place, once owned by his parents, is in difficulty and he is short of the means to save it. His friends urge him to move on, but can he?

Good on Paper

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: June 23 | IMDb

Starring: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Matt McGorry, Taylor Hill, Britney Young

Synopsis: After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?

The Ice Road

Action, Thriller | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Holt McCallany, Matt McCoy, Martin Sensmeier, Matt Salinger, BJ Verot, Bradley Sawatzky, Chad Bruce

Synopsis: A rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save trapped miners in a collapsed diamond mine in the far northern regions of Canada.

Lansky

Crime, Drama | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Harvey Keitel, John Magaro, Minka Kelly, AnnaSophia Robb, Sam Worthington, Robert Walker Branchaud, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Shane McRae, David Cade

Synopsis: When the aging Meyer Lansky is investigated one last time by the Feds who suspect he has stashed away millions of dollars over half a century, the retired gangster spins a dizzying tale, revealing the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.

Mary J Blige's My Life

Documentary, Music | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Mary J. Blige, Sean Combs, Taraji P. Henson

Synopsis: Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP

LFG

Documentary | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Sam Mewis, Christen Press, Julie Foudy, Jeffrey Kessler

Synopsis: Three months before the 2019 World Cup, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation. At the center of this no-holds-barred account are the players themselves–Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara and others–who share their stories of courage and resiliency as they take on the biggest fight for women's rights since Title IX.

Wolfgang

Documentary | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Wolfgang Puck

Synopsis: An intimate portrait of the life and work of the original

Fathom

Documentary | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Ellen Garland, Michelle Fournet

Synopsis: Two biologists set out on an undertaking as colossal as their subjects—deciphering the complex communication of whales. Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland journey to opposite hemispheres to uncover a culture eons older than our own.

Sisters on Track

Documentary, Sport | Streaming: June 24 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring:

Synopsis: Sisters on Track chronicles the coming-of-age story of the Sheppard sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke who were propelled into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics. The resulting media storm landed the trio on the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids as 'SportsKids of the Year' and they were able to move from shelters into their own home. The film offers a rare intimate glimpse into a tight-knit Brooklyn family’s journey to recover from trauma and tragedy. With the support of their mother, Tonia Handy, and the guidance of coach Jean Bell, the Sheppard sisters aim to beat the odds, dream big and aspire to higher education as they are finding their voices as athletes and students – all while processing the growing pains of adolescence. At the heart of the story is the bond between sisters and an entire community of women, passing the baton of self-empowerment and hope through track and field, from one generation to another.

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer

Documentary | Streaming: June 19 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: DeNeen L. Brown

Synopsis: Comes one hundred years from the two-day Tulsa Massacre in 1921 that led to the murder of hundreds of Black people and leaving thousands homeless and displaced.

The Evil Next Door

Horror, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Dilan Gwyn, Linus Wahlgren, Eddie Eriksson Dominguez

Synopsis: A dad moves into a new house with his son and girlfriend. When he's out of town working, the son makes a new 'friend' next door.

False Positive

Horror | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, Josh Hamilton, Kelly AuCoin, Lucy Walters

Synopsis: After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy and Adrian finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle. But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own

My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To

Drama, Horror | Streaming: June 25 | IMDb

Starring: Patrick Fugit, Owen Campbell, Ingrid Sophie Schram, Moises L. Tovar

Synopsis: Dwight and his sister Jessie reach a crossroads over what to do about their little brother Thomas, a sickly child with a mysterious affliction.

Gaia

Horror, Fantasy, Drama | Streaming: June 25 | Theaters: June 18 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Alex van Dyk, Anthony Oseyemi

Synopsis: On a surveillance mission in a primordial forest, a park ranger encounters two survivalists following a post-apocalyptic lifestyle. The boy and his philosophical father seem to have their own religion, and a mysterious relationship to nature. There are many suspicious aspects to their existence, but when the cabin is attacked by strange, post-human beings one night, she learns that there is a greater threat in this emergent wilderness. Gaia is an ecological horror fantasy which engages the burning issues of our time.

June 18

Luca

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: June 16 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph

Synopsis: In a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, two young boys experience an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Fatherhood

Drama, Comedy, Family | Streaming: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurd, Teneisha Collins, Rodney Alexandre, Christine Lan, Letitia Brookes, Julian Casey, Holly Gauthier-Frankel

Synopsis: A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own.

The Misfits

Action, Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: June 11 | Theaters: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, Hermione Corfield, Rami Jaber, Mike Angelo, Renny Harlin, Nick Cannon

Synopsis: After being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves, renowned criminal Richard Pace finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others.

American Badger

Action, Thriller | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Kirk Caouette, Andrea Stefancikova, Michael Kopsa, Milan Stefancik, Zak Santiago

Synopsis: A seemingly cold-blooded hitman is assigned to befriend a call girl, but all hell breaks loose when he is assigned to kill her.

Miss Juneteenth

Drama | Streaming: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Lori Hayes, Marcus Maudlin, Liz Mikel, Akron Watson, Phyllis Cicero, Lisha Hackney

Synopsis: Turquoise, a former beauty queen turned hardworking single mother, prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the “Miss Juneteenth” pageant, hoping to keep her from repeating the same mistakes in life that she did.

Revolution Rent

Documentary | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Andy Senor

Synopsis: A Cuban-American director travels to his exiled parents' homeland to mount a stage production of the musical, RENT, where he discovers an inspiring artistic family and embarks on a personal journey to reclaim his complicated heritage.

Equal Standard

Action, Crime | Streaming: June 8 | Theaters: May 7 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Ice-T, Jules Willcox, Robert Clohessy

Synopsis: An NYPD Detective is shot by one of his own, benevolent brothers in uniform. Communities are ignited - to march for justice. Gangs put their differences aside - for a united fight, an equal opportunity. “That people not be judged by the color of their skin but for the content of their character.” The movement and unity impacts City society and leads to a Blue Wall intervention within the Police force. White cops lust for change and act on it - by flushing out racism. Not an easy fight. In the end, what was considered impossible, became possible.

Enforcement

Action, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Jacob Ulrik Lohmann, Simon Sears, Josephine Park, Dulfi Al-Jabouri, Michael Brostrup, Özlem Sağlanmak, Arian Kashef, Tarek Zayat, Issa Khattab

Synopsis: The exact details of what took place while Talib Ben Hassi was in police custody remain unclear. Police officers, Jens and Mike, are on routine patrol in Svalegården's ghetto when news of Talib's death comes in over the radio, igniting uncontrollable, pent-up rage in the ghetto's youth, who lust for revenge. Suddenly, the two officers find themselves fair game and must fight tooth and claw to find a way out.

The Birthday Cake

Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, William Fichtner, Aldis Hodge, Penn Badgley, Jeremy Allen White, Ashley Benson

Synopsis: On the 10th anniversary of his father's death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio's life is forever changed.

Night Walk

Action, Crime | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Mickey Rourke, Eric Roberts, Tom Lister Jr.

Synopsis: Mickey Rourke stars in this gritty action-thriller about one man’s quest for justice. It starts as Frank, an American, visits the Middle East with his girlfriend, Sarah. But when Sarah is killed in a police incident, Frank is framed for her murder and sent to a prison in the U.S. Then, after uncovering the conspiracy that led to Frank’s sentence, his friend dies mysteriously. Now, seeking bloody justice, Frank plans to escape from prison – but must partner with a dangerous gang to do so.

Siberia

Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Streaming: June 18 | Theaters: June 18 | IMDb

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Dounia Sichov, Simon McBurney

Synopsis: Clint (Defoe) tends bar at a snowbound roadhouse whose patrons speak a language he doesn’t understand, and things may not be what they seem. Desperate for answers, he drives a sled team to a nearby cave, but finds no peace. Are the spirits that confront him mere figments of his imagination — or will they slowly tear his body and soul to pieces? This mind-blowing psychological thriller is directed by Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant) and stars Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man).

Anything for Jackson

Horror | Streaming: June 15 | IMDb

Starring: Sheila McCarthy, Julian Richings, Konstantina Mantelos, Yannick Bisson

Synopsis: After a tragic car accident that took their grandson’s life, Audrey and Henry are unable to go on without him. Following the guidance of their ancient spell book, the elderly couple decide to abduct a young pregnant woman with the intention of performing a 'reverse exorcism' to channel their grandson’s spirit inside her unborn child. But when it becomes clear the ritual has called upon more than one spirit, the couple realize they have summoned more than they bargained for and must put an end to the evil entity they’ve invoked.

Censor

Horror | Streaming: June 18 | Theaters: June 11 | IMDb

Starring: Niamh Algar, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, Michael Smiley, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Havill, Felicity Montagu

Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye gougings she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eerie work might be tied to her past.

Queen Of Spades

Horror | Streaming: June 15 | Theaters: June 11 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Ava Preston, Daniel Kash, Kaelen Ohm, Eric Osborne, Jamie Bloch, Nabil Rajo, Krista Marchand

Synopsis: According to legend, an omnious entity known as the Queen of Spades can be summoned by performing an ancient ritual. Four teenagers summon the Queen of Spades, but they could never imagine the horrors that await them.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Crashing Through the Snow

TV Movie, Comedy, Family, Romance | Streaming: July 10 | IMDb

Starring: Amy Acker, Warren Christie, Summer H. Howell, Erik Athavale, Kristian Bruun, Andrea del Campo, Brooke Nevin

Synopsis: Maggie and Sam are crashing Christmas. When he proposes they team up against his sister's perfect Christmas, neither of them are prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Action, Thriller, Adventure | Streaming: July 14 | IMDb

Starring: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Freya Allan, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson

Synopsis: After being abandoned by her mother, Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm or protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl.

No Ordinary Man

Documentary, Biography, LGBTQ | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt

Synopsis: For decades, the life of American Jazz musician Billy Tipton was framed as the story of an ambitious woman passing as a man in pursuit of a music career. In NO ORDINARY MAN, Tipton’s story is re-imagined and performed by trans artists as they collectively paint a portrait of an unlikely hero. NO ORDINARY MAN features leading voices and breakout stars in the trans community, including Marquise Vilsón, Scott Turner Schofield, Susan Stryker, C. Riley Snorton, and Thomas Page McBee, among others.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero, Jay Erving, Avianah Abrahams, James Frain

Synopsis: Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive as they discover all the games that they've played before.

Die in a Gunfight

Romance, Action | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Diego Boneta, Alexandra Daddario, Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia Damude, John Ralston, Michelle Nolden

Synopsis: In New York City, a young guy falls for the daughter of his father's nemesis.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Animation, Comedy, Family, Science Fiction | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Eric Bauza, Zendaya, Bob Bergen, Gerald 'Slink' Johnson

Synopsis: When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.

Out of Death

Crime, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Jaime King, Bruce Willis, Lala Kent, Tyler Jon Olson, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, Megan Leonard, Kayla Eva, Oliver Trevena

Synopsis: A woman hiking through a forest witnesses four men committing a crime and attempts to escape, teaming up with a forest ranger along the way.

Great White

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Katrina Bowden, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tatjana Marjanovic, Jason Wilder, Tim Kano

Synopsis: A tourist trip quickly turns into a living nightmare when five passengers on a seaplane become stranded miles away from shore. What follows is a desperate bid for survival as the group tries to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by the man-eating sharks lurking just beneath the surface.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd

Synopsis: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it's up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town's curse, before it's too late.

Pig

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland

Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home

Documentary, Horror | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kendall Whelpton, Vera Whelpton, Brian Murray, Cory Heinzen, Richel Stratton, Jennifer Heinzen, John Huntington

Synopsis: The world-famous house that inspired the Conjuring film has recently been sold and is now open to paranormal investigations. With special access, a small group of filmmakers and paranormal investigators are allowed to move into the famously haunted home for two weeks in hopes of capturing evidence. During this time the group will be experiencing, investigating, and documenting every moment. Will they be able to make it through their stay? Do malevolent spirits still haunt this home, or is it something more sinister?

How to Deter a Robber

Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Marano, Leah Lewis, Chris Mulkey, Gabrielle Carteris, Abbie Cobb, Sonny Valicenti, Benjamin Papac, Jonah Ray, Nikki Crawford

Synopsis: In a desolate town in Northern Wisconsin, a stubborn young woman and her naïve boyfriend face off against a pair of amateur burglars. Hilarity ensues. One person dies.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Anthony Bourdain

Synopsis: An intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. This unflinching look at Anthony Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

No Ordinary Man

Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Billy Tipton, Susan Stryker, Kate Bornstein, Zackary Drucker, C. Riley Norton, Stephan Pennington, Amos Mac, Marquise Vilson

Synopsis: The legacy of Billy Tipton, a 20th-century American jazz musician and trans icon, is brought to life by a diverse group of contemporary trans artists.

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Comedy, Horror | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Vahe Sevani, Bjorn Yearwood, Jenna Aitken, Joey De Marco, Jeremy Dozier, Kristopher Maz, Lisa Stiles

Synopsis: Best friends Kelvin (Vahe Sevani, 2 Guys and a Girl) and Cheddar (Bjorn Yearwood, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), invariably avoiding the constant threat of wedgies, will do anything to stop being losers and start being the cool kids in school. Permanently placed in the friend zone by ladies, bullied on a daily basis by the jocks and dying to be noticed by anyone, they have one final chance: to win the ultra-cutthroat International Tournament of Rock Paper Scissors!

32 Malasana Street

Horror | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Begoña Vargas, Iván Marcos, and Bea Segura

Synopsis: Inspired by true events. The Olmedo family decides to leave their village behind for a fresh start in the city and buy an old apartment at 32 Malasana Street for a suspiciously reasonable price. But soon after they’ve unpacked their bags, they discover something about their new home: they aren't alone....

How It Ends

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: July 20 | IMDb

Starring: Zoe Lister-Jones, Cailee Spaeny, Whitney Cummings, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall-Green, Nick Kroll, Bobby Lee, Fred Armisen

Synopsis: On the last day on Earth, one woman goes on a journey through LA to make it to her last party before the world ends, running into an eclectic cast of characters along the way.

Once I Was Engaged

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb

Starring: Bart Johnson, Clare Niederpruem, Paris Warner, Lisa Valentine Clark, Tanner Gillman

Synopsis: When Bree Carrington gets engaged while at BYU Hawaii, her loving but over-the-top mom goes all out to create the wedding of the century. But both mother and daughter must overcome the pressure of perfection when this happily ever af

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Animation, Fantasy, Family, Action, Adventure, TV Movie | Streaming: July 21 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Offerman, Tatiana Maslany, Emile Hirsch

Synopsis: The heroes from the Trollhunters series team-up on an epic adventure to fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Crime, Thriller, Action | Streaming: July 23 | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone

Synopsis: Bruce Willis (DIE HARD franchise) and Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch (ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD), Lukas Haas (INCEPTION), and Colson Baker (BIRD BOX) in this gritty and intense crime-thriller. While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.

Old

Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung

Synopsis: A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are staying is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Action, Adventure | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, Steven Allerick, Peter Mensah

Synopsis: After saving the life of their heir apparent, tenacious loner Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage where he is taught the ways of the ninja warrior. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

The Comeback Trail

Action, Comedy, Crime | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: Nov 13 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Kate Katzman, Patrick Muldoon, Malcolm Barrett, Eddie Griffin

Synopsis: Two movie producers who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined.

Val

Documentary | Streaming: July 16

Starring: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Kevin Bacon, Sean Penn, Marlon Brando, David Thewlis, Kurt Russell, Tom Cruise

Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

Joe Bell

Drama | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins

Synopsis: The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

The Ogglies: Welcome To Smelliville

Animation, Drama, Adventure, Family | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Sema'j Alexander Cunningham, Kya Stein, Ben Young, Lily Held, Tony Clark, Susan Tackenberg, Geraldine Blecker, Tom Zahner, Andrea Dewell

Synopsis: The Oggly family arrive at the municipal rubbish dump of Smelliville and must look for a new home, but they never feel really welcome anywhere. They stink and are for most humans just a tad too oggly. When Firebottom, the family dragon, crash-lands on the run-down rubbish tip of the small town of Smelliville, the Ogglies at once feel at home. And it's here they want to stay.

Jolt

Action | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Anton Kottas, Nathan Cooper, David Bradley, Susan Sarandon

Synopsis: Lindy, an acid-tongued woman with rage issues. Lindy controls her temper by shocking herself with an electrode vest. One day she makes a connection with Justin, which gives her a glimmer of hope for a shock-free future but when he’s murdered, she launches herself on a revenge-fueled rampage in pursuit of his killer.

The Christmas Dance

Drama | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Kristen Vaganos, Carson Nicely, Katherine Kelly Lang, Richard Karn, Briana White

Synopsis: Traumatized by her past Christmas is not at the top of Sarah's list this time of year however waltzing through life's unexpected emergencies she is taught the Christmas Dance.

Ailey

Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Robert Battle, Rennie Harris, Darrin Ross, Don Martin, Mary Barnett, Linda Kent, George Faison, Judith Jamison, William Hammond

Synopsis: Alvin Ailey was a visionary artist who found salvation through dance. Told in his own words and through the creation of a dance inspired by his life, this immersive portrait follows a man who, when confronted by a world that refused to embrace him, determined to build one that would.

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Romance, Drama | Streaming: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Appleton, Ben Cross, Christian Brassington

Synopsis: A young journalist in London becomes obsessed with a series of letters she discovers that recounts an intense star-crossed love affair from the 1960s.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Zola

Drama, Comedy, Crime | Theaters: June 30 | IMDb

Starring: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Jason Mitchell, Ts Madison, Megan Hayes, Tony Demil

Synopsis: A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her put-upon boyfriend, and her mysterious and domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a high-end strip club.

The Forever Purge

Horror, Action, Thriller | Streaming: July 19 or August 2 (TBD) | Theaters: July 2 | IMDb

Starring: Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman, Susie Abromeit, Anthony Molinari, Sammi Rotibi

Synopsis: All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.

Summertime

Comedy, Drama, Music | Theaters: July 9 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Austin Antoine, Marquesha Babers, Bryce Banks, Bene't Benton, Amaya Blankenship, Caedmon Branch, Mila Cuda, Gabriela de Luna, Joel Dupont

Synopsis: Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelinos intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver—they all weave in and out of each other's stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers.

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52

Documentary | Streaming: July 16 | Theaters: July 9 | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Zeman

Synopsis: THE LONELIEST WHALE: THE SEARCH FOR 52 is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro