Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so it's time once again to check out the latest app and game sales on the Google Play Store. I have a few standouts to share with everyone, including a fantastic sale on SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. You can also snag the popular board game Talisman today for $1 off, plus The Escapists is currently on sale, an enjoyable prison escape game from Team 17. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Siren Head The Project S $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Slender man RE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ShapeOminoes $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fruit Pop Saga $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hop Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Car Costs Complete: consumption- and cost-control $2.70 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Default App Manager $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MEAM - The Meme Maker Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pupil Distance Meter Pro | Accurate PD measure $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Universe Astronomy For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf Complete $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Kickass Commandos $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IMAGEine Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MADE : Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Punch - LIMITED EDITION $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pavilion: Touch Edition $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TED squirrel adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Worms 3 $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Talisman $3.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- Talisman: Origins $3.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Vera Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flawless KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Linebit - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments