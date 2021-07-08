WhatsApp is working on implementing bigger link previews. The news comes to us courtesy of the folks at WABetaInfo who love to dig into the app and figure out what the devs have in store for us before the features are made public.

This may seem like a trivial change, but it should be a helpful one nonetheless. WhatsApp currently squishes previews into four or five lines with a tiny thumbnail (if any). Comparatively, Telegram displays way more text and larger images, giving you a better idea of what you're about to get into before you open the link.

Left: WhatsApp's previews are nearly useless. Right: Telegram shows the image and more text.

When the change that WABetaInfo discovered lands, WhatsApp previews should look a bit more like Telegram's with a large thumbnail and, hopefully, more room for text.

The feature isn't live yet and we don't know when it will show up, but we'll sure let you know once we spot it.