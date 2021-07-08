We're quickly approaching Android 12's official launch, but some phones are still in line for last year's software. OnePlus has focused on updating its more recent devices to Android 11, but it's finally turned its attention to its 2018 flagships. If you're tired of waiting for a stable update, the first OxygenOS 11 open beta is now available for the OnePlus 6 and 6T.
This beta is actually arriving a month earlier than initially promised, though it's quite late compared to the competition. As you might expect, this is a beefy update for OnePlus 6 and 6T owners. Not only does OxygenOS 11 sport an all-new look, but this particular beta brings along the long-awaited ambient display feature. Dark mode now has a shortcut in the Quick Settings panel, the Shelf and camera get new UIs, and Game Space adds an immersive gaming experience.
Along with all of those OnePlus-specific tweaks, this software includes all of Android 11's various enhancements, including improved security and privacy tools and support for conversations. You can check out the complete (and very long) list of changes over at OnePlus's forums.
Unfortunately, there's no timetable for when a stable Android 11 build might be ready for owners of either phone. If you don't mind the possibility of bugs and unexpected crashes, head over to the forums post to grab the correct ZIP file for your device. Just keep in mind that rollback files for Android 10 won't be available until tomorrow.
