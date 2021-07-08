There are a lot of wireless earbuds you can purchase online, but if you want a quality listening experience without breaking the bank, you'll have to dig deep. Matter of fact, there's a drought of quality buds out there — between audio cuts, short battery lifespan, and awful durability, it's tough to separate the quality buds from the ones that belong in the trash. Luckily, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are both affordable and reliable (enough that they received our Most Wanted accolade), and today you can grab them for just $80 on Amazon — that's nearly 50% off their $150 sticker price.

The Buds+ sound excellent, with crystal-clear mids and deep bass thanks to their large drivers, and the combination of Bluetooth 5.0 and support for AAC ensures both rock-solid connectivity and low-latency audio. The Galaxy Buds+ also make for a terrific travel companion, too, utilizing noise cancellation with dual microphones, integrated touch controls, and a whopping 11 hours of playback on a single charge (22 hours with charging case).

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are available in black, red, or white — but this current deal is limited to black. The set comes with its charging case and the expected accessories: a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and a selection of ear tips and wings. Priced at just $80 on Amazon, the Buds+ are a steal for both their incredible reliability and battery life. We wholeheartedly recommend pulling the trigger on this deal — hurry before it's sold out.