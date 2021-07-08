Google Meet has played a crucial role in the lives of millions in recent times, and Google is still fleshing it out. The latest development sees the addition of video filters to the Android and the iOS app. And if they seem familiar to you, it's because Google's other video calling service, Duo, already has them.

When in a video call, tap on the effects button that shows up over your video feed. Here you'll be able to select from a bunch of filters — choose your weird. For now, you'll only be able to get these filters when using the app, but they might make it to the web client in the future.

Add cats, astronauts, jellyfish and more to your Meet calls. New filters, masks and effects are now available for Meet on Android and iOS. Try it today → https://t.co/DDSvWFxDG8 pic.twitter.com/hylhsCcUuj — Google (@Google) July 7, 2021

There have long been murmurs of Google replacing Duo with Meet, and we won't be surprised when it does because Meet has already adopted most Duo features (if not all), including the latest video filters.

The video filters seem to be still rolling out — I don't have them yet — so you may not see them immediately. Try your luck by either updating the app or sideloading it from APK Mirror.