If Facebook is just about the limits of technology your parents and grandparents know, you may want to consider getting them a Portal Plus smart display to stay connected with them. Good thing it's on sale right now.

The Portal Plus features a rotatable display and a very visible camera meant for video chats on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, though the device runs on Alexa and has access to other clients. Users can cover the camera and switch off the microphones for assured privacy when they're not using the Portal. As with other smart devices, it integrates with streaming music and video sources and interfaces with smart home devices.

The Portal Plus is available from Amazon and Best Buy right now at its best sales price ever of $179 — $100 off its current MSRP. The value of the inevitable tech support calls you'll be getting, though? Priceless.