Paid apps and games usually only cost you a few bucks, but that's still money you can put towards your next coffee or beer (you know, depending on the time of day). Google Opinion Rewards makes it easy to pick up a movie rental or to splurge on in-app purchases in your favorite games just by answering a few simple questions. If you've been waiting for it to arrive in your region, you might want to check out today's updated list.

Google launched Opinion Rewards nearly eight years ago now, and despite kicking off as a US-exclusive service, it has since expanded to 29 countries. With today's additions, you can add five more to that list. Opinion Rewards is now available in the following locations:

Czech Republic

Indonesia

Ireland

Russia

South Korea

Once the app is installed, you'll just need to wait for Google to bless you with a survey to start raking in that sweet, sweet cash. In my experience, heading out to a couple of retail stores usually delivers a new prompt within a day or two. With a little bit of luck, you'll have enough cash saved up to pick up any premium game you've had your eyes on in no time.

You can grab the app using the Play Store link below or download the latest APK from APK Mirror.