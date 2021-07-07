Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's the middle of the week, and after a slew of sales over the past holiday., things are starting to cool down. Luckily I still have some great standouts to share with everyone. First up is Square Enix's SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions, a console-quality RPG that's currently more than half off. Next, I have Star Traders RPG Elite, a slick sci-fi RPG where you'll command your ship and a crew. Last but not least is Cultist Simulator, a highly-polished single-player CRPG roguelike. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Business Card Scanner & Saver - Scan & Organize $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CamPic DSLR Camera – Photo Editor, Filter Pro 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Document Scanner Pro – Scan Image to PDF Creator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Edge Side Bar - Swipe Apps - App Shortcuts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Financial Calculator Pro - EMI, SIP, FD, RD, PPF $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnifier Pro - Magnifying Glass with Flashlight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reminder Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen recorder Pro - Record Game, Video Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shortcut Manager Pro - Shortcuts on Home Screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- PUSH $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cooking Kawaii - cooking game madness fever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lumbre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Bouncer - Temporary App Permissions $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- SepranPro: Expense Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- C Pattern Programs $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- C++ Pattern Programs $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Java Pattern Programs $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win 98 Online Simulator - Without Ads $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Justice Gun 2 3D Shooter Game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Whale Trail Classic $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $29.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Velvet Thinq White - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aline Red Icon Pack - Linear White & Red Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aline Yellow icon pack - linear yellow icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Circulus – Material Design Icon Pack $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lai – Stretched Style Icon Pack $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lux Dark – iOS Inspired Icon Pack $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixie R -Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Toca – Material Design Icon Pack $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Vera Outline Icon Pack - outline icons $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Comments