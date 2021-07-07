Punishing: Gray Raven is the latest hotly-anticipated gacha for mobile, all thanks to its super flashy graphics. This is a hack-and-slash action RPG, just like Genshin Impact (and its predecessor Honkai Impact), and it will be released in North America, Europe, South-East Asia, and Australia on July 16th, which is next week. The game is already a success in China and Japan, and so it has amassed 300K pre-registrations for its upcoming global release.
The above trailer offers a quick glimpse of Punishing: Gray Raven's gameplay. As you can see, battles offer all kinds of flashy effects as well as top-notch animations. This is why the game is often compared to Genshin Impact, as Gray Raven is a highly polished gacha game, at least as far as the graphical design goes.
Since Punishing: Gray Raven has been available in Japan and China, we already know that this is a sci-fi title set in a post-apocalyptic future where a virus has wiped out most organic life. As the player, you'll be tasked with saving the world by launching your squad of soldiers from humanity's last refuge, a space station. This story is set to expand with updates continually, so at least players can expect a constant flow of fresh content to go along with the constant addition of new heroes. Combat appears to heavily revolve around combos, with fast action complemented by the nitty-gritty of squad micromanagement.
Now, it's still unknown exactly how Punishing: Gray Raven will be monetized in the West, though I'd expect a healthy dose of in-app purchases so people can easily gamble their money away with the hope they'll get a good unit. After all, this is a free-to-play gacha game, so gambling for new characters is definitely a primary mechanic. Still, it's rare to see a new mobile game offering such impressive graphics, but thanks to Genshin Impact raising the bar last year, it would seem there is a renewed focus on offering mobile games that at least look worthy of a download. So if you're eager to see what Punishing: Gray Raven will bring to the table across the globe next week, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below to receive a notification once it's out.
