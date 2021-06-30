This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has consistently been ahead of the curve with security updates this year, and that continues now as the July 2021 patch hits the Galaxy devices series internationally.
The update was available on the Galaxy S10 series before the end of June, and now it's quickly reaching other devices as well. You can see the complete list below:
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10e: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
- Galaxy S10: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
- Galaxy S10+: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
- Galaxy S10 5G: G973FXXSBFUF3, released June 30th
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20: G98xBXXU8DUF9, released July 6th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xBXXU8DUF9, released July 6th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xBXXU8DUF9, released July 6th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Galaxy Note10: N97xBXXS7FUF5, released July 6th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xBXXS7FUF5, released July 6th
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A52: A525MUBU2AUF3, released July 6th
Galaxy Foldables
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXS5EUF3, released July 2nd
Galaxy Tablets
- Galaxy Tab Active 2: T395NKOSCCUF2, released July 1st
- Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019): T295XXU4CUF8, released July 5th
