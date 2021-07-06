It's tough to find that perfect smartwatch for your wrist, especially with the Apple Watch single-handedly dominating the wearable market. Thankfully, there are plentiful of other decent smartwatches that won't lure you into Apple's proverbial walled garden, including Amazfit's bestselling GTS watch. It's an excellent companion that screams premium at every angle, and you can snag one for $80 at B&H — nearly half off its $140 MSRP.

The Amazfit GTS watch uses a stylish aircraft-grade aluminum metal alloy body to provide ample protection for the hardware, all while keeping it lightweight, thin, and comfortable to wear. While it doesn't run Wear OS, you'll still be able to interact with a plethora of fitness apps, manage your Android or iOS notifications, and more with its curved 1.65-inch 442 x 348 (340 ppi) AMOLED display. It's equipped with 5 ATM water resistance, 6-axis acceleration sensor, and built-in GPS. It even comes with a PPG optical heart rate sensor capable of detecting arrythmia, including atrial fibrillation. And with normal use, its 220 mAh battery can provide up to 14 days on a single charge.

The Amazfit GTS smartwatch comes in six colors: black, blue, gold, gray, orange, and pink. Priced at just $80 on B&H, the GTS is an excellent bang-for-buck wearable packed to the brim with premium features — making this a no-brainer buy. Follow the link below to check it out.