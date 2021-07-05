Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are, if you believe their many fans, among the very best noise-canceling headphones on the market today. Like the XM3s before them, the XM4s are frequently on sale for well under their $350 MSRP, but they're still usually in the $300 neighborhood or higher. Right now, though, you can snag a refurbished pair for $200 — the lowest price we've seen so far.

You probably shouldn't race to upgrade to this model if you already have the XM3s, but if you're buying your first ANC headphones or coming from something like the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, you're in for a treat. You can read our full XM4 review here.

This deal comes from secondipity, a highly rated seller of refurbished electronics with nearly 99 percent positive feedback on eBay. There's a "Limited quantity available" and "More than 94%" have been sold, so don't doddle too long. Follow the link below to grab a pair.