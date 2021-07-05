Samsung has plenty of new gadgets on the horizon, and nearly all of them have leaked out. From the Galaxy Z Flip3 and S Pen-equipped Z Fold3 to the hotly-anticipated Galaxy Watch4 series, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the fall lineup. All that's been missing is when we'll actually see the launch for all these new devices, but a new report is finally filling in those details.

According to Korean news publication Digital Daily, Samsung has "confirmed" its next Galaxy Unpacked event for August 11th, broadcast online at 10 a.m. ET. The report attributes the date to an unspecified official from the company, though it's worth noting no teaser or invitation has been sent out just yet.

Still, this rumor shouldn't come as any surprise to Samsung fans. The company's three most recent summer Unpacked events — which usually carry a Note reveal, a product line currently enjoying a hiatus — took place on August 5th, 2020, August 7th, 2019, and August 9th, 2018. This one also happens to fall on a Wednesday, which matches Samsung's usual weekday choice. So while this date may not indeed be "confirmed" yet, it lines up well with past events.

In addition to new iterations in the Z-series and the first Wear OS watches from Samsung in nearly a decade, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Galaxy Buds2 that leaked just over a week ago. If August 11th ends up as the correct date, we're a little over a month away from a bunch of brand-new devices to check out.