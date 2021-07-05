This story was originally published and last updated .
We might be facing the heat of July, but Samsung's June patch is still coming to a number of phones. Over the last two weeks, it's reached several devices in the US, including the Galaxy S21 and S10 series, the A10e, the A52, and more.
The S21 series has continued to get its update across most carriers in the US, much later in the month than you'd expect for the most recent flagship. Despite the June patch hitting global units at the end of last month, it reached very few countries. While we haven't seen any issues, SamMobile reports that Samsung has released three separate June builds this month. Perhaps there were problems in the first two, and now that the third has fixed things, we'll see wider adoption.
Along with that continued push, the S10 series finally got its upgrade, along with the A10e, A52, and more.
Galaxy S10 series
- AT&T
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
Galaxy S20 series
- AT&T
- T-Mobile
- Unlocked
- Verizon
Galaxy S21 Series
- AT&T
- Unlocked
- S21 series: G99xUSQU4AUF5, released June 22nd
- Verizon
Galaxy Note9
- T-Mobile
- Note9: N960USQS8FUE3, released June 11th
- Verizon
- Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS8FUE3, released June 14th
- AT&T:
- Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS8FUE3, released June 16th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
- AT&T
Galaxy Note20 series
- AT&T
- Note20: N981USQS2DUE2, released June 7th
- Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE2, released June 7th
- Verizon
- Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS2DUE2, released June 8th
- Unlocked
- Note20: N98xU1UES2DUE1, released June 8th
- Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE4, released June 16th
- T-Mobile
- Note20: N981USQS2DUE4, released June 14th
- Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUE4, released June 15th
Galaxy Z series
- AT&T
- Unlocked
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
- Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS1DUE3, released June 15th
Galaxy A series
- AT&T
- A10e: A102USQSBBUF6, released June 24th
- Sprint
- A50: A505USQUCDUE4, released June 14th
- T-Mobile
- Unlocked
- A10e: A102USQSBBUF6, released June 23rd
- Verizon
New Devices
The June patch has continued to reach more devices, including the AT&T and unlocked S21 series, A52, and the entire S10 series.
